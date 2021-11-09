HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football team remembers what happened the last time the Thundering Herd played UAB.
It ended with the Blazers celebrating the 2020 Conference USA championship on the field in Huntington after a 22-13 win.
As they move closer to Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Owls at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Marshall’s players needed no reminder of what this weekend is about.
It isn’t about 2020, and it isn’t even about 2021, really. And it certainly isn’t about UAB, either.
It’s about Marshall and it’s about the “75.”
“We’re playing this game for a reason and it’s to honor the souls that were lost on Nov. 14, 1970,” Marshall defensive end Koby Cumberlander said. “We know just going into this week, it’s a lot more focus. We’re playing with a lot more intensity because you know what matters at the end of the day.”
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells echoed the thoughts of Cumberlander, acknowledging that the Herd does have its rematch with the Blazers after last year’s loss, but that’s not where the team’s mindset is as it took the practice field this week.
“I don’t think anybody forgets what happened the last time we played this team, but there’s a bigger message this week,” Wells said.
Cumberlander said the practice mindset is critical with the Herd playing a contest that represents the community so deeply.
“Once this game comes around this time of year, your mind’s just got to be different,” Cumberlander said. “How are you going to come out in practice? What’s your focus? What’s your mentality? If you’re not carrying the right mentality, it doesn’t matter to you that much. That’s really what I tell the younger guys.”
Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter grew up just down the road from where the tragic 1970 crash happened, so it resonates a bit more with him as he was part of the community surrounding the crash prior to joining the Herd’s football program.
Everywhere Porter went as a kid, it was embedded within his life, which brings about a somber, yet special feel, one that has taken on a new perspective with Porter now suiting up for the Herd.
“Everybody here knows how much that means to us,” Porter said. “Yeah, we want to beat UAB from last year, but we’re focused on representing the ‘75’ guys and representing the community here at Marshall.”
For Marshall head coach Charles Huff, it will be his first time being involved in a “75” game.
Huff said this game is a chance for the veteran players to take the lead on showing the new staff and players what the meaning is all about, which he feels brings the team closer together.
The Herd’s first-year coach added that Marshall has a chance this weekend to showcase the unique nature of Marshall’s program, which sets it apart from every other program in America.
“This is something special for college football,” Huff said. “We have an opportunity to show the world what is still pure and true about our game of college football. This weekend, I hope we do a really good job of doing that on the field, off the field and in this whole community.”