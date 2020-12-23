HUNTINGTON — Marshall did not have much time for film preparation on Buffalo, given that Friday’s game was announced just five days prior to play.
In all reality, though, the Thundering Herd doesn’t need much film prep to get the gist of what the Bulls are going to bring to the table in Friday’s Camellia Bowl, scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff from the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The game will be televised by ESPN.
Buffalo (5-1) will look to establish the run against the Herd and use the ground game to open everything else within its offense.
In terms of Buffalo’s offense, there is less deception and simply more execution. The Bulls lead all of FBS with 309 rushing yards per game.
“They are very physical and they’re really good at what they do,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “You know going in they are going to run the football. They’ve got two tremendous backs.”
At the forefront of the Bulls’ rushing attack is Jaret Patterson, a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate after a modified season in which he rushed for 1,084 yards and 19 touchdowns in just six games.
The talented 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior from Maryland needs just 116 yards to reach 4,000 for his Buffalo career and 165 yards to break the school’s career rushing record of 4,049 yards, set by Branden Oliver.
For Patterson, that would mean reaching his game average, which is 179 yards per game this season.
Patterson was injured in Buffalo’s 38-28 loss to Ball State in the Mid-American Conference Championship last week, but Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said Patterson is expected to play against Marshall on Friday.
“As he stated to me on Sunday, we expect him to be ready and able to go,” Leipold said.
Should Patterson’s injury linger and he not be able to play Friday, Buffalo’s rushing attack is still in good hands with Kevin Marks as a more-than-capable backup.
Marks, who is averaging 7.8 yards per rush, is the second-leading rusher for Buffalo with 603 yards and six touchdowns, meaning he is also over the 100-yard mark per game.
The common denominator behind the success of both Patterson and Marks is an offensive line that is among the best in college football.
Buffalo’s offensive front has been the catalyst, pushing the pile for more than 300 yards per game while allowing just one sack in six games once the Bulls are forced into passing situations.
“That offensive line does a great job of getting hats on the right people and getting them blocked,” Holliday said. “They will be a handful.”
For Marshall to limit the rushing attack and force the Bulls away from the mainstays of their offense, the Herd will have to use its team speed, which Leipold noted in his pre-game press conference.
“It will probably be the fastest team we play all year,” Leipold said of the Herd.
Leipold added that Marshall’s defense combines that speed with aggressiveness and physicality, which has led the Herd to being No. 2 in rush defense in FBS, allowing 88.9 yards per game.
“That’s been our strength — running the ball — and they’ve done a great job stopping it, so it will be a big challenge that way,” Leipold said.
If Marshall is to succeed in stopping Buffalo’s rushing attack, the Herd will do so without its top defensive weapon.
Tavante Beckett, who won Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honors on Tuesday, opted out of Friday’s game to focus on the NFL draft.
Beckett led the Herd with 90 tackles and led FBS with four fumble recoveries on the season.
His absence will be filled by linebacker Abraham Beauplan, who is excited for the challenge.
“They are a really good team,” Beauplan said of the Bulls. “We’ve just got to come out and play fast and start fast.”