HUNTINGTON — Marshall football head coach Charles Huff knows that Halloween weekend can get a little weird at times.
The Thundering Herd made sure to not allow things to get too close to striking midnight on Saturday.
Marshall scored three touchdowns in a six-minute stretch of the second quarter and the Herd defense didn’t allow FIU any space en route to a 38-0 win over the Panthers in front of 18,466 fans on a soggy afternoon at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
More importantly for the Herd, it was a game in which the team had zero fumbles, zero interceptions and few penalties.
“I thought tonight the players did a phenomenal job of taking it from the practice field to the game field, executing consistently,” Huff said. “We’re starting to play a lot more consistent, which is good.”
The win was the first defensive shutout for Marshall (5-3, 3-1 Conference USA) since topping Eastern Kentucky 59-0 to open the 2020 season.
FIU came into the game leading the nation in explosive plays, but Marshall’s defense contained the Panthers throughout.
Coming off a bye week, Huff stressed his team cleaning up its play and being crisp in all facets as it gets set for its final stretch of the regular season.
Marshall answered Huff’s plea, taking care of the football throughout and not committing any silly penalties while staying balanced offensively.
Running back Rasheen Ali finished with 133 yards and two touchdowns and Marshall quarterback Grant Wells was efficient, going 20 of 25 for 184 yards while spreading the ball around.
Marshall’s rushing attack also saw Sheldon Evans go for 70 yards on nine carries, including a long touchdown run that broke the spirit of FIU in the second quarter.
After an interception by Marshall’s Steven Gilmore gave the Herd possession with a 10-0 lead, Evans broke three tackles through the middle and raced 41 yards to the end zone to make it a three-score game.
“It was definitely a big momentum play,” Ali said of Evans’ run. “I was definitely happy for my boy. That was a great run and he finished. He did what he was supposed to do. I love it.”
Marshall then forced a three-and-out and Wells connected with Shadeed Ahmed for a 34-yard gain that led to a 6-yard score for Ali.
Ali added another score — his 15th rushing touchdown of the season — in the third quarter on a 2-yard run that capped a 16-play, 80-yard drive that took 6:56 off the clock.
On that drive, Wells was 7 of 7 passing, continuing the consistency he had built in the North Texas win before the bye week.
“One of the keys to the game was being efficient in the pass game,” Huff said. “That’s throw, catch, check it down when you need to, run when you need to, allow us to stay ahead of the sticks. He did that today.”
Marshall’s offensive line dominated the contest, getting FIU off the line of scrimmage consistently to finish with 246 rushing yards.
“I feel like our offensive line, as the year has gone on, we’ve had people play in different spots and we’re starting to get some real chemistry up front,” Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer said. “The way we’ve practiced and the way we prepare really showed out there tonight.”
The loss was the seventh straight for FIU (1-7, 0-4 C-USA), which has not defeated an FBS opponent since beating Miami 30-24 on Nov. 23, 2019.
FIU’s offense has been built on the big play and the Panthers brought the 14th-best passing offense in FBS into Huntington.
However, quarterback Max Bortenschlager was unable to hit any big plays as Marshall took the deep ball away and the Panthers never got anything going. Bortenschlager finished 14 of 28 for 128 yards.
FIU’s best chance at scoring came late in the second quarter when the Panthers drove to the Marshall 27, but a field goal attempt was blocked by T.J. Johnson.
Pressure up the middle also foiled a field goal attempt in the third quarter as FIU’s Chase Gabriel pulled the kick left, thus keeping the shutout intact.
FIU coach Butch Davis declined comment after the game.
Marshall now gets ready for a big Conference USA matchup at Florida Atlantic next Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida.