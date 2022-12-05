Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221020 stateoftheherd 01.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall University Director of Athletics Christian Spears, seen here speaking during a news conference in October, said the Myrtle Beach Bowl is the one the Thundering Herd wanted.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — There were several potential bowl landing spots for the Marshall football team, but the athletic department had its sights set on one the whole time.

Marshall wanted to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, Director of Athletics Christian Spears said in a Sunday press conference. The Thundering Herd checked that off its wish list Sunday, even after a couple curveballs were thrown in the way after championship weekend.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags