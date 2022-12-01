Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Marshall Thundering Herd football is bowl eligible for the sixth consecutive season, but where it will play its final game of 2022 remains a mystery.

Writers and media outlets have given fans their best guesses at where Marshall might end up — anywhere from the Myrtle Beach Bowl against another Sun Belt team, to the Cure Bowl in Orlando against an old foe from the Mid-American Conference.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

