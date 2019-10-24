HUNTINGTON — It’s October, so, naturally, it’s also the time for trick-or-treat. For the Western Kentucky football team’s offense, however, those sometimes are one and the same.
Western Kentucky wide receiver Dontavian “Lucky” Jackson has been a thorn in the side of Conference USA opponents for years, using his big-play ability to often turn games in his team’s favor. It’s no surprise that a guy nicknamed “Lucky” is a wild card for the Hilltoppers this weekend when WKU (4-2 overall, 4-0 C-USA) visits Marshall (4-3, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“It seems like Lucky Jackson has been there forever,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “My gosh. He must’ve had a seventh year.”
Holliday’s reaction comes because Jackson’s versatility and explosiveness can turn a game at any point. Last week, Jackson was the Hilltoppers’ key factor in a 30-14 win over Charlotte.
The do-it-all redshirt senior receiver caught five passes for 141 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Storey. He also threw an 8-yard scoring pass in the win.
Trick plays on offense have helped out the Hilltoppers in recent weeks, and Holliday expects much of the same on Saturday.
Holliday said his defense must be disciplined against Western Kentucky, who got two scores on gimmick or trick plays last week.
“The way you handle that is by being disciplined and executing your techniques and doing what you’re coached to do,” Holliday said. “It’s just being disciplined and playing the defense that’s called. Just do your job.”
At the center of those trick plays is Jackson, who has the play-making ability to score any time he gets a touch.
“He’s a big-play guy for them, and Lucky’s been that way for a while,” Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert said. “He’s been producing at a high level. They force you to make sure your eyes are in the right place and you have to have good discipline on the back end or they will get away from you on a double-move.”
Western Kentucky also uses Jackson’s skills to its advantage through head coach Tyson Helton’s trick bag. As teams look to swarm Jackson or double-team him, that opens the opportunity for him to also serve as a decoy. That’s what happened against the 49ers last week.
Down in the red zone, Charlotte’s defensive emphasis went to Jackson, and Western Kentucky was able to catch the 49ers in an undisciplined moment when Jackson took possession but then threw back to Storey for an 8-yard touchdown.
No matter the scenario this Saturday, Marshall’s eyes will on Jackson each time he’s on the field. The Thundering Herd knows that if Western Kentucky starts to get Lucky, it could present a rough homecoming outcome.