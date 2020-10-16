HUNTINGTON — Life on the road is difficult in any college football season — especially conference play where games often come down to the wire.
In 2020, that takes on a different dynamic, however, with it being the loneliest trips of all.
Not only are fans limited in the stands, but players can’t even really hype each other up in the hours leading up to the game due to social distancing protocols associated with COVID-19. It makes for a scenario in which players have to get themselves going to be ready to go.
That is one of many challenges for Marshall’s players as they travel to Louisiana Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana for a 6 p.m. contest Saturday that can be seen nationally on CBS Sports Network.
It is a venue in which the Bulldogs have not lost since 2018, so Marshall’s players know what they are up against as they get set for the cross-divisional clash within Conference USA.
“For lack of better words, you’ve got to bring your own juice,” Marshall running back Brenden Knox said. “Depending on person to person, that can be difficult, but bringing your own juice is something you have to get better and better at.”
Knox admitted the pregame protocols are different than anything ever experienced, which can be a distraction for players.
“It kind of secludes everyone from each other when you’re about to go and play a team game,” Knox said. “It’s very different from being on the road, on top of not having [many] fans in a crazy atmosphere. It will throw you off a little bit. Everything takes some adjusting to get done.”
On top of the differences in game preparation from a travel standpoint, the Thundering Herd will face a team in Louisiana Tech (3-1, 2-0 C-USA) that is on top of the West Division and looking to earn momentum with a big win.
The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Luke Anthony, who has thrown for 10 touchdowns in four games, but Aaron Allen — who faced the Herd in Huntington last season — is also expected to see time at quarterback.
Louisiana Tech also has a strong set of players at the skill positions, led by Justin Henderson, who joined Knox as a 1,000-yard rusher in the league last season, and wide receivers Adrian Hardy and Smoke Harris, who can turn a missed tackle into a big gain in the blink of an eye — especially with the Bulldogs’ strong screen game.
“The thing that stands out is that they’re pretty explosive,” Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert said. “They’re really good at wide-out and running back. They have the ability to big-play you.”
While the skill spots get the focus, the key position group for both teams in this one will be the offensive line.
Marshall’s offensive front has led the Herd to fast starts offensively while also salting the game away with long drives once a lead has been established. On the other side, Louisiana Tech’s skill set is unquestioned, but struggles along the offensive front have hindered the Bulldogs from taking off as they have in years past.
Whether due to COVID-19-related issues or injuries, the unit hasn’t been at full strength yet and it has shown in inconsistent play. Last week, the Bulldogs went down the field quickly on their first drive, going 75 yards. However, the team had just 130 yards over the next three-plus quarters. Louisiana Tech had just 210 total yards and UTEP recorded 13 tackles for loss and four sacks in the Bulldogs’ 21-17 win.
That does not bode well for the Bulldogs as they face a Marshall defense that is tied for tops in FBS in scoring defense, allowing just seven points per game.
One of the things that has keyed Marshall’s strong defensive start has been pursuit speed to the ball and finishing plays when in position to do so.
“We tell our guys all the time that big plays are a result of missed tackles,” Lambert said. “Our guys have done a good job so far through three games of tackling in the open field. I think they’ve really done a good job of pursuing the football. There is more than just one guy. The guys are playing extremely hard and playing fast.”
With the season somewhat limited and no future game guaranteed, it makes for a championship-type atmosphere in each contest. That’s fitting for these two teams, who met in the 2014 Conference USA championship game in Huntington — Marshall’s lone C-USA title in its history.
Knox said that is the goal again, and it starts with staying undefeated with another road win on Saturday.
“Just remember what you’re fighting for,” Knox said. “It’s going to be four quarters. You just think about it that way.”
Marshall leads the all-time series between the teams 2-1. The Herd’s only previous trip to Ruston came in 1942 when the Herd fell 26-0 to the Bulldogs.