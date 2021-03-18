HUNTINGTON — Exactly two months ago, Marshall introduced new coach Charles Huff at an introductory press conference that put into motion a new era with the Thundering Herd football program.
On Friday, those plans take the field as Marshall’s football team takes part in its first spring practice session under Huff.
“It’s a lot of excitement and a lot of energy,” Huff said. “It’s like going to a birthday party. You have got to put the noisemakers down and the pom-poms down and actually look at where we are. We’ve got a lot of strides to make in a short period of time to give us a chance.”
With Huff making it known that spring is a fresh start for everyone, those 14 practice sessions are going to take on a spirited tone as players look to impress the new coaching staff.
The schemes are going to change on both sides of the football, meaning that mental retention as well as physical adaptation to the changes in game and practice situations will be vital for player success.
Since the beginning, Huff has said Marshall will be more of an up-tempo attack, so being able to execute at a high level while working on the fly is a crucial component of success.
For that to happen, the Herd players must take what has been learned through meetings and workouts and apply those concepts to the field in a beginner level this spring.
That foundation in the spring will give the Herd a base from which to work while also allowing coaches to know what areas need the most work as they get into summer conditioning and preseason camp as fall comes around.
While the spring is crucial, Huff has been adamant to not rush the process, which can be seen in his elimination of one of the 15 allotted practice sessions to continue with the 4th Quarter program — the offseason conditioning regimen put forth by strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford.
Originally, Marshall was scheduled to start spring practice on March 16, but last week Huff announced on social media that the 14-practice schedule would begin three days later than expected to allow Ashford time to complete the offseason program.
Early into the 4th Quarter program, Marshall’s program was shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 positives and contact tracing.
Instead of abbreviating the offseason, Huff elected to slightly condense the spring schedule.
“It’s like when you make your New Year’s resolution,” Huff said. “You start working out for three days and then you stop. You go back four days later and it’s like starting all over. B.A. [Ashford] has done a great job trying to adjust. He had a phenomenal plan for our guys.”
Not only is the spring session the first of the Huff era, but it is also the first spring drills in two years for the Herd after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 practices.
With a new coaching staff and the first on-field practices in spring since 2019, there is plenty of excitement surrounding Friday’s start to Marshall’s spring sessions for all involved — fans, Huff and his staff and the players.
Those practices will culminate with the annual spring game on April 17, which Huff said will take on more of a game-type atmosphere than in past years.
For players, each practice will take on a game-type feel as they battle for their roles on the team.
With potential roster management issues looming as Marshall tries to get to just 85 scholarships for the fall in light of the NCAA’s rules on granting an extra year to 2019-20 student-athletes, each day is a tryout for Huff and the new staff.
“It’s not, ‘Coach already has his depth chart made so I don’t have a chance,’ ” Huff said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to prove themselves.”