HUNTINGTON — A series of one-day football camps kicked off at Marshall University Sunday afternoon, the first of four scheduled for the month of June.
A variety of local talent and others who traveled to Huntington for the occasion, about 100 student-athletes, worked out and ran through drills with Marshall coaches, players and training staff at the Chris Cline Indoor facility and Joan C. Edwards Stadium on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
It’s the second consecutive year Marshall has held the one-day summer camps, but the approach for head coach Charles Huff and company is slightly altered from 2021.
“Second-year approach for us is a little bit more fine-tooth-combing, trying to make sure we get the right guys in,” Huff said.
“With the transfer portal and the way college recruiting is going now, you’re probably not taking as many high school guys each year so it’s important that you get to evaluate the right high school guys.”
Some of that talent was local, including Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse and Point Pleasant tight end Cody Shultz and offensive lineman Joshua Chapman, who were each in attendance Sunday.
“I think it’s important because you know them and they’re always around and you can see them play on Friday nights but you don’t always get a chance to work them out and coach them, you know?” Huff said.
It’s not the first camp Schultz has attended, in fact he’s been to several, which has helped him develop a relationship with MU tight ends coach Bill Legg and others along the way.
“It’s great. It’s probably like my third time, fourth time here and Coach Legg always is teaching me some good stuff that I can take back to my high school season this year,” Schultz said.
It was a great opportunity for Rouse, who is heading into his senior year at Cabell Midland, to work with former Knights’ standout Logan Osburn, or Ozzy as he called him, who has taken on a significant role with the Marshall football team.
“With Ozzy, he’s a former Midland player and really inspires me to be more than what I am,” Rouse said. “[Cabell Midland] Coach [Luke Salmons], he really put that on Ozzy to be a leader and help kids like me. He trained me for the whole month of May to get ready for this right here and hopeful I can get an offer.”
There were also student-athletes who traveled from surrounding states like Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.
One of those included Chris Henry Jr., a wide receiver from West Clermont High School in Ohio. Henry Jr. is the son of the late WVU and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry and was accompanied to the Marshall camp by Adam “Pacman” Jones, his adopted father and former teammate of Henry’s at WVU and Cincinnati.
Henry Jr. is only a rising freshman but Huff said seeing younger players at these camps is more common than it once was.
“We got some young kids here and I think that’s going to be the trend, especially with this portal deal is getting an early [evaluation] on the younger guys so you know in advance what you have and what they got, so it’s good,” Huff said.
The one-day camps will continue on Sunday afternoons on June 12, 19 and 26 at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility.