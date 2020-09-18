HUNTINGTON — Lights, cameras and plenty of action.
That will be the tale at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday afternoon when Marshall hosts No. 23 Appalachian State at 3:30 p.m. in a nationally televised contest on CBS.
“That’s a great deal for our program, just like ESPN was a couple weeks ago with Eastern Kentucky,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “Anytime you can get that type of exposure, it’s huge. It’s huge for recruiting, it’s huge for Marshall University, our fan base, our community. I know our players are going to be excited.”
The game is a far cry from the Southern Conference years when the two programs pined for Division I-AA supremacy. Appalachian State comes into the game as one of the top Group of Five programs in the nation and owner of 20 wins in its last 21 contests.
The Mountaineers are ranked for the 10th week in program history this week and have a chance to continue that trend with a win over the Thundering Herd.
Marshall, however, would love nothing more than to etch its name in the national spotlight during the early portion of the 2020 season. The Herd put its brand out there in its season opener as redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells debuted and earned national accolades for a 307-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 59-0 win over Eastern Kentucky.
Wells faces a much more difficult opponent this week in the Mountaineers, who gave up just two field goals over the final 50 minutes of action in their win over Charlotte last week.
Wells’ performance got all the attention, but running back Brenden Knox — the Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year — is again a focal point for a rushing attack that needs to sustain drives to keep the Appalachian State offense on the sidelines. In its opening win, Marshall had seven drives of 60 yards or longer, which got a rhythm going quickly.
Appalachian State counters with a balanced attack of its own, using quarterback Zac Thomas — the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year — as its centerpiece while adding in a strong three-tiered rushing attack that keeps the opposition honest.
Thomas is a proven winner, having gone 24-3 in his career as a starter and has weapons at his disposal, including wide receiver Thomas Hennigan, who caught five passes for 120 yards in the season opener.
“[Thomas] and Hennigan have such a good relationship,” Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert said. “He knows where he is all the time and he can find him, so he creates a lot of issues for you and he’s a confident guy because he’s won a lot of games.”
The Appalachian State rushing attack gets even contributions by Marcus Williams, Daetrich Harrington and Camerun Peoples. Williams and Peoples each eclipsed 100 yards in last week’s win while Harrington had two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Defensively, the Mountaineers feature a pair of top-tier cornerbacks in preseason All-American Shaun Jolly and Shemar Jean-Charles, who had four pass breakups in last week’s win. With Appalachian State’s 3-4 defensive alignment, it will be incumbent on Marshall’s receivers to win one-on-one battles in the passing game to keep the Mountaineers from loading the box against Knox in the run game, which offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said was a focal point early.
“It was good to get a game under our belt and [there are] guys that have a chip on their shoulder and want to prove themselves,” Cramsey said. “I feel good about those guys out there and I like the matchups we have on them.”
The game features two head coaches from the state of West Virginia in Holliday and Appalachian State’s Shawn Clark. Holliday is a Hurricane native while Clark, a George Washington High graduate, is from Charleston.
In addition to those connections, Appalachian State offensive coordinator Tony Petersen is a former Marshall quarterback and assistant coach while Appalachian State director of football performance Brad Bielaniec was the strength and conditioning coordinator at Marshall last year.
The two former Southern Conference rivals are meeting for the 23rd time, with Appalachian State holding a 14-8 advantage in the all-time series. Marshall won the last matchup 50-17 in 2002.
Appalachian State has seen success in Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Mountaineers were the only team to earn a win at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in the Herd’s first 30 games at its new facility, spoiling Homecoming with a 37-34 win over Marshall on Nov. 7, 1992. Marshall was 76-4 in the first 10 seasons at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, but two of those losses came to Appalachian State.