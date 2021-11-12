HUNTINGTON — Marshall players and coaches have made it a point to emphasize that this weekend is about one thing — the "75" game, the annual remembrance of the 75 who died in a 1970 plane crash.
While Marshall has its proper perspective for the contest, the rest of Conference USA will also follow along for different reasons when the Thundering Herd and Blazers line up at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in a game shown on CBS Sports Network.
The balance of C-USA’s East and West divisions could be at stake.
“We know what type of game it is,” UAB defensive lineman Mi’Cario Stanley said. “We know what is at stake, we have a lot of veteran guys. We know what type of atmosphere it is at their stadium — out there in the cold — but we know what is at stake, so we are going to be ready.”
Both teams come into the contest with identical records at 6-3 overall and 4-1 in C-USA.
After meeting in last season’s Conference USA title game, which the Blazers won, 22-13, both need to fare well to return to this season’s Conference USA championship game. That means no margin of error, which adds emphasis to Saturday’s battle in Huntington.
A UAB loss would put the Blazers at two losses in league play and two games behind undefeated UTSA in the West Division standings ahead of next week’s matchup between the teams. It takes control of the division standings out of the Blazers' hands.
For Marshall, a loss would not be as daunting, with no one in the East Division undefeated in league play. The Thundering Herd would have to then win out against Charlotte and Western Kentucky to represent the East.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff wants to continue the momentum built during the four-game winning streak.
“There’s a lot to learn from, but I’m pleased with the progress I think this team is making,” Huff said.
While the balance of the C-USA race swings on this weekend’s Marshall-UAB matchup, the weekend is special for much more than that for the Herd.
This weekend marks the 51st anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash that killed 75 persons, including all of Marshall’s football team, on Nov. 14, 1970 as the team returned from a 17-14 loss to East Carolina.
This will be Huff's first time seeing the impact of the "75" game first-hand. However, with a team full of veterans — some of whom have been in Huntington for six years — the importance is not lost on anyone.
“I’m excited to be a part of this weekend, a part of this game, a part of this weekend’s ceremony and what it means not only to Marshall and this community, but to all of the country,” Huff said. “A lot of people know, respect and cheer for Marshall University because of our resilience, because of our commitment to pressing forward.”
UAB is led by running back DeWayne McBride, who rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Louisiana Tech, numbers that made him the Conference USA Player of the Week.
The Blazers also feature wide receiver Trea Shropshire, who was pivotal in the 2020 Conference USA Championship win over the Herd, and tight end Gerrit Prince, who has been a key target in the pass game for the Blazers. Both are averaging 20-plus yards per catch.
Marshall will have to get a solid game from quarterback Grant Wells, who struggled against the Blazers last season, missing on all of his first half attempts in the title game.
Wells is one of the top quarterbacks nationally in passing yards and has targets in Corey Gammage, Willie Johnson and Xavier Gaines who can stretch the field.
The Herd’s biggest weapon on Saturday, however, could be running back Rasheen Ali, who leads the country with 19 touchdowns and also possesses the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield on check-downs, something the Herd did not do much last season.
It is all part of what should be an emotion-filled contest.
“It’s a great opportunity for us this weekend,” Huff said. “I told our team the way you honor someone or a group is through your performance. I think the way that this football team can honor the 75 is through our performance on Saturday.”