HUNTINGTON — Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley confirmed on Wednesday evening that he submitted a request for information to fill a vacant spot in the Gator Bowl.
The vacancy came about Wednesday afternoon when it became public knowledge that Texas A&M would have to drop out of the Dec. 31 game against Wake Forest due to COVID-19 issues within its program.
The speculation came after Marshall head coach Charles Huff sent out a tweet earlier in the day that said, “Someone said one more game??? …”
While Marshall has submitted a request for information, the likelihood of the Thundering Herd being selected is unknown.
Huff described the scenario as “a loooooooong shot” but also said he is willing to play anyone anywhere to benefit his team’s exposure.
With many teams already in bowl preparations for games, there is a limited amount of bowl-eligible teams that could fill the void, which prompted Marshall’s request for information on the prospects of the game.
Marshall’s season was thought to have ended Saturday when the Herd fell to No. 16 Louisiana 36-21 last week in the New Orleans Bowl. Following that game, several players left for home as part of Christmas break.
Part of the logistics would be finding out how many players would be willing to come back for the Gator Bowl, should the opportunity present itself.
If the game happens, it would pose an interesting matchup with a local tie. Wake Forest defensive back J.J. Roberts is a Huntington native who starred at Cabell Midland.
O’Malley said that even if the Gator Bowl responds quickly, it would take Marshall some time to figure out logistics, which means a decision is not likely to be known immediately.
As COVID-19 cases spike across the country due to the omicron variant, The Associated Press has reported that vaccination rates among college football teams are purportedly much higher than the general population. Most schools have been operating under guidelines that do not require regular surveillance testing of vaccinated individuals. Only those who show symptoms are required to be tested for COVID-19, and vaccinated individuals were not subjected to long quarantines after being exposed to an infected person.
The high vaccination rates helped major-college football sail through the regular season with no games being canceled or postponed, unlike last year when the disruptions were constant.
Last season, more than 100 regular-season games were postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues with one or both teams, and only 25 bowl games were played out of the 42 that had been originally scheduled.