HUNTINGTON — On Friday, Marshall was hoping to celebrate a Conference USA East Division title win a win over Charlotte.
That never came to fruition as the Thundering Herd had to cancel the game because of a lack of players at key positions due to injury and COVID-19 complications.
Due to Conference USA’s rules concerning teams with one loss being tied, Marshall was deemed as the East Division champion, which left many around the league questioning the methodology.
Florida Atlantic, whose lone league loss was to Marshall, could have won on Thursday night and achieved a better in-league record than the Herd, finishing at 5-1 in league play, compared to the Herd’s 4-1 mark.
The hypothetical scenarios and those who were upset about Conference USA’s ruling went silent on Thursday evening when Florida Atlantic was upset by Southern Miss 45-31 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
The win by the Golden Eagles gave Marshall the outright title in Conference USA’s East Division.
It was also the final oddity in an East Division year full of them.
Those oddities started with Old Dominion electing not to play this season, which left all East Division teams and two West Division teams with just seven conference games instead of eight.
Throughout the season, cancellations and postponements were the norm as the league — more widespread than any other conference nationally — battled COVID-19 issues.
While Marshall now stands alone as the Conference USA East Division champion, the Herd has to wait until Saturday to find out who its opponent will be in the Conference USA championship game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Friday.
Marshall is all but certain to host that contest, which will come down to UAB’s battle with Rice on Saturday.
If UAB wins, the Blazers finish at 3-1 in league play, which is one game from Marshall’s 4-1 record.
In Conference USA’s format for this season, teams with the same number of losses that are within one win of each other are tied, meaning the host would go to the top-ranked team among the college football computer rankings.
There are five rankings in use this season: Colley Matrix, Anderson & Hester, Wolfe, Sagarin and Billingsley.
Marshall was ahead in all of those rankings by double-digit margins heading into this weekend’s play, making it a virtual lock for the Herd to be host if UAB wins.
The scenario is much easier if UAB loses to Rice.
The West Division champion would be determined by the highest league winning percentage, which would place UTSA and Louisiana Tech in a tiebreaker at 5-2.
UTSA defeated Louisiana Tech earlier this season, meaning the Roadrunners would be West Division champion.
With one loss in league play, Marshall would host the two-loss Roadrunners.