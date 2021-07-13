HUNTINGTON -- For linebacker Andrew Morris, changing the culture of a football program has always been inviting.
When choosing high schools, Morris chose a school close to his home in Arizona over a national powerhouse at which his brother was a star player.
Morris proceeded to help his team improve from a 5-5 record his freshman year to consecutive state titles, with one more year left.
When looking at the recruiting process, Morris wanted a similar situation for his college future -- and one some of his family members could enjoy.
Morris found both of those with Marshall's program, becoming the Thundering Herd's 20th commitment for the Class of 2022 after finalizing his choice on Tuesday.
"I'm all about changing cultures and I think Marshall is doing a tremendous job so far," Morris said. "With what they've been able to do recruiting-wise, they are on top of it and I think Coach [Charles] Huff is really building something special in Huntington. I can't wait to be a part of it."
Given that Morris is from Gilbert, Arizona -- more than 1,700 miles away from Huntington -- one wouldn't think that being close to home and family was important.
As Morris stated, though, it was central in his decision.
"I have family in North Carolina and they live five hours away from Marshall, so a big thing to me was being able to get my family to games," Morris said. "Some of the offers out west, my family in Arizona would still have to travel far for games. At Marshall, my family in North Carolina could see me. My grandma has always wanted to see me play, so she'll be able to see me every week if she wants to."
In Morris, Marshall is getting a 6-foot-2, 215-pound talent who feels he can have an impact on the team in many positive ways.
"In terms of Arizona high school football, I think I'm the best football player in Arizona," Morris said. "I have terrific instincts and I think I'm a tremendous leader and I always know how to rally the team and make sure everyone is doing their best."
Marshall special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer was at Arizona for three years prior to joining the Herd.
Morris said when he was on his unofficial visit, that caught Springer's attention.
"Coach Springer was like, 'What? There's a kid from AZ here?" Morris recalled. "He recognized my name and said, 'That's cool. He's a hell of a player.'"
Morris joked on the phone that he was looking forward to the West Virginia weather for the next four years.
As he walked off the field from high school drills on Tuesday, Morris said it was 110 degrees.
"I left practice today at 9 a.m. with heat exhaustion," Morris joked.
When alerted that it was in the low 80s in Huntington, Morris had one quick reply.
"I wish I was there already," Morris said. "They are cool guys and I had a great time there. It felt like home."
Once here, Morris said he's looking forward to taking Marshall to another level, comparing it to another program with which he's familiar out west.
"Another school that was highly interested in me and was about to offer was Boise State," Morris said. "In my opinion, Marshall is the Boise State of the East -- great program, super-rich history, always a winning team and in bowl games.
"They are winning games at Marshall and I think Coach Huff is just going to get them over the hump and to the next level. What I'm excited about is getting out there and getting that winning culture at Marshall."