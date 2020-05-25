HUNTINGTON — The emphasis that Marshall head coach Doc Holliday puts on special teams is paying off on the recruiting trail.
Earlier this week, Marshall landed a commitment from Morgantown’s John McConnell, who is one of the top specialists in the country for the Class of 2021.
For McConnell, it was a perfect scenario to stay in-state while playing college football on scholarship at the Division I level.
“I definitely wanted to try to stay in-state if possible and play close to home, so it’s really awesome that I’m going to get to play at Marshall,” McConnell said.
Scholarships are not the norm for high school specialists, who often have to be in a program one or even two years as a walk-on before they earn a full ride.
McConnell has set himself apart, though, which helped him earn the offer from Marshall recruiting coordinator Kyle Segler.
Ranked as the nation’s fifth-best punter for the Class of 2021 by Chris Sailer Kicking, McConnell garnered plenty of interest from Power 5 schools such as West Virginia, Penn State, North Carolina State, North Carolina, Alabama and Auburn.
However, the first full scholarship offer came from within his home state, which he said was a major factor in his commitment to Marshall.
“It was amazing and super-special and it showed how much they trust me and want me there,” McConnell said.
With Marshall punter Robert LeFevre heading into his senior year, the Thundering Herd had a definite need at the position for the 2021 season, which allows McConnell to compete for the starting spot right away.
“I’ve been talking with Coach Segler a lot, and it’s been about the opportunity I’ll have to potentially start as a freshman and play four years,” McConnell said. “That definitely helped because one thing I was looking for was the opportunity to compete immediately.”
McConnell has established a name for himself on the national scene through his work at kicking academies and camps, such as the heralded Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Orlando.
McConnell also has worked with Adam Tanalski of Hammer Kicking Academy, who previously worked with Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser, selected in the 5th round of this year’s NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
With Rohrwasser and former Marshall kicker Kaare Vedvik each making it to the NFL, the standard has been set at Marshall for elite specialists and McConnell is looking to continue that trend.
“That was definitely something brought up — how successful the last couple guys have been,” McConnell said.
The 6-4, 190-pound specialist has traveled to Huntington and said the overall team atmosphere and the support of the surrounding community definitely stuck out to him.
“I’ve been down to Huntington and on campus a couple times,” McConnell said. “I love it. It seems like a great community.”
As McConnell looks to his senior year with the Mohigans, he said his emphasis is working on directional punts and improving his average.
Marshall fans wishing to see the team’s newest commit don’t have to wait long in the 2020 high school season.
Barring delays to the season, McConnell and Morgantown travel to South Charleston to take on the Black Eagles in the season-opener on Aug. 28.