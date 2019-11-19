HUNTINGTON — It’s been quite a week for Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett.
After Friday’s 13-tackle performance against Louisiana Tech that included a fumble recovery, accolades started pouring in for the junior from Chesapeake, Virginia.
First, it was being named Marshall’s defensive “Champion of the Week” as voted by players and coaches, an honor that Beckett said meant a lot because “you’re always happy to be recognized by your teammates and your coaches.”
Then, word came down of Beckett being named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week.
On Tuesday, Marshall head coach Doc Holliday offered the final accolade for Beckett, naming him a captain for this week’s contest at Charlotte. It’s Beckett’s second time being a captain with the Thundering Herd.
While Beckett was appreciative of the accolades, he said his focus is forward, not backward, which means locking in for this week’s contest against Charlotte.
“It’s just taking it all in, but then it’s just like you’ve got to move on to the next week,” Beckett said. “It’s Charlotte, so I’ve got to flip the page. I got that window to enjoy it and celebrate it, but now it’s back to business.”
Beckett leads Marshall with 91 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and two sacks, and has been an emotional leader and leader by example with his play throughout the season.
Those 91 tackles places him second in Conference USA behind Old Dominion’s Lawrence Garner, who has 95.
Holliday said that much of Beckett’s success has come as a result of how he handled adversity while sitting out in the 2018 season while also letting the feeling of that year without football soak in.
“Last year, he found out how much he missed football, how important it was to him,” Holliday said. “When you have to sit out, you come back and you have a little different attitude about you. He hadn’t played in a while and just likes to play the game.”
Beckett’s love for the game shined through as he spoke about Charlotte and what he’s seen in film study on the 49ers.
“Aggressive linemen — the whole group just plays until the whistle blows,” Beckett said. “Quarterback is going to try to make plays. He can make plays with his feet. We’ve just got to get ready for it. You’ve got to appreciate their effort.”
That respect for the opposition shows itself in Beckett’s preparation as well — a mature approach that he outlined when speaking on Tuesday.
“Our motive — 1-0 every week, 1-0 every rep, 1-0 every day,” Beckett said. “We can’t get to Wednesday without handling Tuesday, so we just have to have a great practice today. Then we’ll get to Wednesday, then Thursday, then Friday and you look up, and it’s game day.
“It’s just going 1-0 every day.”