DENTON, Texas — Marshall’s football team had seen games come down to the last possession for long enough.
On Friday night, Marshall made sure to take matters into its own hands as it traveled to take on North Texas.
Marshall led by two scores before North Texas ever had a first down and Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells accounted for four of his five total touchdowns before halftime as the Herd earned a 49-21 win over the Mean Green Friday night at Apogee Stadium.
With the win, Marshall moves to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA.
After struggling at times early in the season, Wells regained the form that made him an All-Conference USA first-team selection as a freshman and a Preseason All-Conference USA pick at quarterback this year
Wells started with three consecutive incompletions, but went on to complete 19 straight from the first to the third quarters, breaking Marshall’s record for consecutive completions, previously owned by Byron Leftwich, who achieved the feat against Buffalo in 2002.
Wells finished the game 24 of 32 for 323 yards with two touchdowns while also scoring three TDs, all on 3-yard runs.
While Wells did have a pair of second-half turnovers, the Herd started quickly and took care of business early, getting into the end zone on six consecutive drives to take a 42-7 lead into the locker room.
In weeks past, Marshall had been the team that made mistakes, but on this night it was the home-standing Mean Green that constantly made mistakes to put the Herd in position to capitalize.
North Texas was penalized 17 times for 163 yards, including eight for 73 yards in the first quarter as Marshall built a big early lead.
Marshall took a 7-0 lead on the first of two scoring runs for Rasheen Ali on the night, and the mistakes followed for the Mean Green.
With the Herd facing a third-and-goal situation, Wells threw an incompletion that would’ve led to a field goal attempt into the wind, but a roughing-the-passer penalty prolonged the drive and led to the first of Wells’ three scoring runs.
Marshall scored 28 points in the second quarter as the Mean Green continued its offensive futility with Austin Aune at quarterback. Aune was picked off twice in the second quarter as North Texas saw its chances slip away.
Aune’s first interception went to Cory McCoy, his second in two weeks, and allowed Marshall to start at the UNT 33. On the next play, Wells found Xavier Gaines wide open for a 33-yard score.
Gaines and Willie Johnson each finished with 77 yards receiving while Ali had 109 yards and two scores on the ground while adding a 50-yard reception in a balanced attack for the Herd.
North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns with the two scoring runs of 75 and 51 yards accounting for a large portion of his yardage.
As a team, North Texas (1-5, 0-3 C-USA) finished with 277 yards on the ground. Aune was 16 of 30 for 121 yards.
Marshall is off next week and returns to take on FIU in Huntington on Oct. 30.