Beauplannn
Marshall's Abraham Beauplan (7) gets congratulations after a tackle against Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 18, 2021 in New Orleans.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Two Marshall University linebackers have found themselves on preseason watch lists as the team readies for the start of fall camp later this week.

Senior Abraham Beauplan has high expectations entering the 2022 season, one that appears to be off to a good start as he was included in the Bednarik Award watch list released Tuesday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.