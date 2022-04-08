HUNTINGTON — Marshall football is in search of a leader in the defensive secondary, and there are a few names that could emerge as practice continues in the early portion of the spring.
Gone are Nazeeh Johnson, Brandon Drayton and Cory McCory, and stepping on the field in their place is a new group of safeties looking to make their case for starting roles in the Thundering Herd defense.
E.J. Jackson returns to the team, Kerion Martin is back from an injury and the McNeese State-to-Marshall pipeline has continued with the arrival of Andre Sam, a 6-foot-1 sixth-year transfer player. Add Isaiah Norman to the list of transfer portal pickups for head coach Charles Huff after Norman came to Huntington from Austin Peay.
"Obviously E.J. Jackson is back and has played a little in those positions so he's got a little bit of experience back there," Huff said. "Isaiah Norman, a transfer that came in January, is a veteran player that has played not necessarily in our defense but he's played in the secondary."
Martin, a Capital High School product, enters the year hopeful for a taste of redemption after missing the entirety of the 2021 season after suffering a preseason injury.
"Before he got injured he was making some progress," Huff said of Martin. "He was a physical guy that could tackle in space, that could run well, and then the injury set him back. Now he's got a full offseason to train and you can start to see his confidence come back a little bit."
But Huff isn't selling the farm on anyone in the opening weeks of practice, but is instead using the spring as a measuring stick for the safeties group as the players grow and mature into their roles.
"We've got a committee right now and what we're trying to do is expose them to as much as possible rather than just saying you're a boundary safety or you're just a field safety," Huff said.
As a group, they've taken steps and made improvements this spring. Their work has drawn the eye of Huff, but he's still in search of a leader after being without much experience at the position compared to the players holding down the back end last season.
"That's an area where we took a big hit from Drayton, Naz Johnson leaving. Cory McCory played a lot of snaps for us and had a lot of veteran leadership," the Herd's second-year coach said. "Obviously we have some guys who have played there but no one who has taken that role like Brandon and Naz did."
There have been flashes of talent out of the secondary through the first handful of practices, which Huff said typically comes with exposure to different looks and repetitions, as is the case for every other position.
"Andre Sam has done a really good job. He probably flashes a little more in practice because he's a little quicker than the other guys, like a bug flying in your eye," Huff said.
There are eight safeties listed on Marshall's spring roster. In addition to Norman, Sam, Martin and Jackson, sophomore Josh Hardeman and Cabell Midland product Jaydyn Johnson are also competing for playing time. Rounding out the group are freshman Hagan Stephenson and Jacobie Henderson.