HUNTINGTON — Saturday is one last chance for more than 20 seniors on the Marshall football team to play at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The Thundering Herd welcomes Georgia State at noon for the final regular season game and senior day for the team.
Having won four of its last five games Marshall -- and specifically some of those who are on their last ride -- hopes to continue that run of success against the Panthers.
“Just ready to make this November one to remember as we like to say,” tight end Devin Miller, a sixth year senior, said. “We’ve been on a roll here recently and we just want to cap it off the right way, especially with it being senior day and my last game in The Joan, you want to go out properly, always.”
Miller has been with the team since 2017, his redshirt season, and has been a staple in the Herd offense in recent years.
Long snapper Zach Appio is another senior who has been with the program for six years. He came in with Miller in 2017 and knows Saturday will be emotional when he runs out of the tunnel at home one last time.
“I’ve watched five of these and now it’s my time. It’s crazy,” Appio said. “I keep saying I don’t really feel like it’s affecting me, but I know when I go out there and see my parents there are on the field, it’ll hit me.”
Head coach Charles Huff said what the seniors have done, regardless of how long they’ve been with the program, should be celebrated.
“When you really look at it, [from] when these 20 guys got here — some of them six years ago and some six months ago — it’s [been] a huge transition from where we started to where we are now,” Huff said.
There have been historic moments, like the Herd’s win over Notre Dame on Sept. 10, there have been times when the team and coaching staff have been questioned after they dropped to an even 3-3 record after a blazing 2-0 start.
But through it all, Huff said the team has stuck together as a family, and that time as a group is now extremely limited with one regular season game and a bowl game left.
“When you think about it, this season is coming to a close. Our opportunities, our time together as a family, for this team, is coming to an end,” Huff said. “We’ve been blessed. We’re thankful for our time together and we want to send these seniors out the right way.
But sending them out right takes everyone, from teammates and coaches to administrators and fans, Huff said, and hopes the support is abundant on Saturday.
“Definitely I hope that everyone has a tremendous holiday season,” Huff said, “and look forward to seeing everyone and their families there on Saturday to send off these seniors the right way.”