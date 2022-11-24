Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Miller
Marshall tight end Devin Miller (83) makes a touchdown reception as the Thundering Herd takes on Notre Dame during a game on Sept. 10 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Saturday is one last chance for more than 20 seniors on the Marshall football team to play at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The Thundering Herd welcomes Georgia State at noon for the final regular season game and senior day for the team.