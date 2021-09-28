HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University's football struggles in the fourth quarter the last two games might be all in the Thundering Herd's head.
MU coach Charles Huff said on Tuesday physical conditioning was less a problem than emotional fatigue in losses of 42-38 to East Carolina and 31-30 at Appalachian State. The Herd led in the fourth quarter by 17 against the Pirates and by nine against the Mountaineers.
"I know what physically tired looks like -- guys with hands on hips, guys taking a knee, guys cramping, guys with just no energy," Huff said. "The last two games, we've been emotionally tired. When you play in these types of games, there are highs and lows. When you have those highs and lows you have to be able to control your emotional conditioning, as well as physical conditioning."
Marshall (2-2) will try to correct that problem before its Conference USA opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at Middle Tennessee (1-3).
Huff said the Herd must better handle the emotional highs and lows during the ebb and flow of the game. He pointed out Rasheen Ali's 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was an emotional high that rapidly turned to a low as Appalachian State followed with a game-winning rally. Huff also pointed to the need to shake off penalties, missed field goals and other mistakes.
Huff mentioned mental focus, execution and consistency as three key factors in putting away opponents.
"The coaches have done a good job in practice with our fourth-quarter program and our strength and conditioning," junior linebacker Charlie Gray said.
Offensive lineman Alex Mollette said no one in Marshall's locker room is happy with losing two games in the fourth quarter. He said the problem is a point of emphasis.
"One of our main focuses is to finish in the fourth quarter," Mollette said. "We haven't in the last two games. That's tough. We take so much pride in that."
Mollette said the Herd needs to score touchdowns rather than settle for field goals once it reaches the red zone. He also said the team can't dwell on failures of the last two weeks as it prepares for the Blue Raiders.
"We have to turn the page and go forward," Mollette said. "Coach Huff does a good job teaching us how to learn from our mistakes."
Huff said he thinks that will happen. He said he is confident in his squad.
"Our players did a really good job with their effort," Huff said. "We have to figure out how to close out games. There are a lot of positives that we can take from that [Appalachian State] game, but a lot of things we need to get cleaned up. We've addressed it."
Fans have questioned Marshall's physical conditioning the last two games, but Huff said his players are fine in that area. He said ebbs of flows that have come with penalties and other errors are more of a concern.
"I know everyone who sits in the stands or watches on TV says we're tired in the fourth quarter," Huff said. "I don't necessarily see that."