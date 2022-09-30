Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Marshall at Bowling Green
Buy Now

Marshall linebacker Charlie Gray (1) closes in for a hit on Bowling Green running back Ta'ron Keith (19) Sept. 17 in Bowling Green, Ohio.

 Scott W. Grau | For HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A span of three consecutive weekends on the road is over and the Marshall football team returns home Saturday to face Gardner-Webb in a game that some might view as a must-win for the Thundering Herd. 

Following a 2-0 start, the Herd has faltered in consecutive games to Bowling Green and Troy, dropping its record to an even .500 after a convincing opening win against Norfolk State and road win at then-No. 8 Notre Dame.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.