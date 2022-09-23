HUNTINGTON — Given how things ended last week for both the Marshall and Troy football teams, the energy at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday night in Troy, Alabama, should be electric as both fight to get back in the win column.
The Trojans went toe-to-toe with Appalachian State but lost on a 54-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass as time expired in the fourth quarter. Marshall jumped out to a 14-0 lead at Bowling Green but lost 34-31 in overtime.
“It hurts, it stings, it’s unfortunate but we’ll bounce back and we’ll respond,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said. “Nobody is going to feel sorry for us, and we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves.”
The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on NFL Network.
It’s just the Thundering Herd’s second trip to Troy, the first coming in 2003.
While Marshall head coach Charles Huff has been adamant that his team’s approach won’t change week to week, there are factors surrounding this week’s game that might challenge that as the Herd officially begins Sun Belt Conference play with their third consecutive road game.
“Moving into the Sun Belt Conference is going to be a different feel for our guys, third game on the road is going to be a different feel for our guys,” Huff said, “but those are all challenges that are part of the season’s journey, [and] all challenges that I feel like our guys are prepared for.”
The Trojans (1-2, 0-1 SBC) hold losses to Ole Miss and App State and won their home opener against Alabama A&M. Led by veteran quarterback Gunnar Watson, the offense has scored around 25 points per game and relies heavily on the passing game to move the football.
Watson has thrown for 928 yards and five touchdowns in three games. Jarrett Doege, who transferred from West Virginia to Western Kentucky and then to Troy in the offseason, has completed 6 of 12 passes for 124 yards and a score.
Jabre Barber and Deshon Stoudemire lead the team in receptions with 16 each and have 207 and 157 yards, respectively, with one touchdown apiece. On the ground, Kimani Vidal leads the way for the Trojans with 115 yards on 33 carries.
Marshall’s defense has been stout against the run and has not allowed a 100-yard rusher yet this season, holding opponents to 79 yards per game on the ground, a point of emphasis coming into the year for defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.
The Marshall defense has also been good about getting off the field on third downs as opponents have converted on just 12 of 43 chances, but opposing offenses have a much higher conversion rate on fourth down, converting four of six chances.
Two of those fourth-down conversions went for touchdowns by Bowling Green, something Huff said cannot happen if the Herd wants to win close games.
“You’ve got to get off the field, especially in the red zone area,” Huff said after the 34-31 overtime loss. “One of the things we’ve been able to do [is] force field goals in that area and we didn’t do that [against Bowling Green].”
Adversely, the Herd offense has struggled on those downs, with less than a 50% success rate on third down (18 of 40) and half that on fourth down (1 of 4) through three games this season.
Fixing that problem, Huff said, begins with analyzing the plays that came before those critical downs.
“The third-down issue that we are having is something that needs to be immediately addressed,” Huff said. “I don’t think anybody is doing anything wrong, but we’ve got to first look at our first-down efficiency because it’s easier to get third-and-4 than it is third-and-10.”
It also involves looking at what personnel Marshall is using in those situations and what plays are being drawn up versus what the defense is showing on those downs.
“I think we’ve got to continue to evaluate who are the best players to get the ball to in that situation,” Huff said.
