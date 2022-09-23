Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Marshall at Bowling Green

Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter (55) celebrates after making a stop at Bowling Green.

 SCOTT W. GRAU | For HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Given how things ended last week for both the Marshall and Troy football teams, the energy at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday night in Troy, Alabama, should be electric as both fight to get back in the win column.

The Trojans went toe-to-toe with Appalachian State but lost on a 54-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass as time expired in the fourth quarter. Marshall jumped out to a 14-0 lead at Bowling Green but lost 34-31 in overtime.

