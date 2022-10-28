Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall James Madison Football

Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14) dodges James Madison linebacker Taurus Jones (44) during the second half in Harrisonburg, Va., on Oct. 22.

 Daniel Lin | Daily News-Record via AP

HUNTINGTON — Things fell in Marshall’s favor in Harrisonburg, Virginia, last week as the Thundering Herd got its first Sun Belt Conference victory over James Madison.

As team members return to their home field for Homecoming weekend, building off that success is their priority as they welcome Coastal Carolina for the first meeting between the two schools at 7 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

