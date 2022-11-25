Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Georgia St Football

Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger has thrown for 2,000 and leads the Panthers in rushing yards.

 AP photo

HUNTINGTON — A season's worth of work comes down to one week, or one more opportunity, as Marshall's head football coach might say. 

The Thundering Herd closes its 12-game regular-season slate with Georgia Southern, which will make its first trip to Huntington for a noon kickoff at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The game will also serve as Marshall's Senior Day.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.