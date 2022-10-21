HUNTINGTON — This week will prove to be another tough road test for Marshall as the Thundering Herd travels to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to take on James Madison in front of a sold-out homecoming crowd.
The Herd (3-3 overall, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) is in search of its first SBC win after falling to 0-2 in league play in a loss to Louisiana on Oct. 12. James Madison (5-1, 3-1 SBC) fell out of The Associated Press Top 25 after suffering its first loss of the season to Georgia Southern last week, but still received six votes in the latest AP poll.
It's an impressive start to the season for the Dukes, who are in their first year as an FBS program after sustained success at the FCS level. Their performance has spoken for itself through the first half of the season, and it's caught the attention of the college football world, including that of their next opponent, Marshall.
"I think it's something you expect," Herd coach Charles Huff said of the Dukes' success. "I played FCS football, so I know the difference between FCS and [FBS] is really a depth issue, not a talent issue. It's just a matter of how many good players you have at one position."
JMU boasts the nation's best run defense, allowing just 37.0 rushing yards per game to its opponents, adding up to 222 rushing yards allowed through six games in 2022.
That poses a challenge for the Herd, which has relied heavily on its ground game to stay competitive this season, led by Khalan Laborn, who has averaged 141.8 yards rushing per game this season, which ranks in the top three in the country.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Dukes are led by Colorado State transfer quarterback Todd Centeio, who has proven his ability as both a passer and a runner this season with 1,700 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns to his credit to go with 333 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
"He's mobile enough to create with his feet so he can clean up some issues that may happen and then their receivers can go get the ball," Huff said. "Coach [Curt] Cignetti is an old-school guy that I respect. They run the ball, play good defense and don't turn the ball over. That's the formula for success long term, and they've done that."
The Dukes use a fair amount of run-pass option in their offense, which Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said reminds him of the offense he goes against every day in practice.
"Reminds me a lot of our offense and the way that they will stick to running the ball with force," Neal said, "but they've got a quarterback who has been dicing defenses up. The RPO gets them open a lot, and the quarterback has some nice legs on him and he can move. It'll definitely be a challenge."
What James Madison has accomplished doesn't diminish the confidence Marshall has heading into the seventh game of the season, which has seen its fair share of ups and downs.
"We feel like we match up well, but we've got to play better in some spots," Huff said. "We've got to be able to eliminate some of the mistakes, be able to sustain consistency in execution on both sides of the ball."
Marshall has scored just 20 points against Sun Belt opponents in two league games this season — seven at Troy and 13 against Louisiana. For comparison, the Herd scored 54 points against the two SBC teams it faced last year (App State and Louisiana).
The glaring difference is the absence of running back Rasheen Ali, who was responsible for 47 of those points, Huff said in his weekly press conference.
"When you're in situations like we're in where we're missing a really explosive player, you've got to be able to recreate that explosion, that production on offense, in different ways," Huff said. "Teams are playing us differently because of who we have and what we're able to do. We've got to be able to take advantage of what we do well and build on that."
It's homecoming for the Dukes, and to celebrate that they've sold out Bridgeforth Stadium for their game against the Herd. It's the second sellout crowd Marshall will play in front of this season, the first coming at Notre Dame.
"Having a great atmosphere is always better for us. We always have a little more fun," Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore said of playing in a hostile environment. "We pride ourselves on bringing a lot of juice for ourselves, too, and we don't really pay attention to the fans, but it's nice to have a packed house."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.