HUNTINGTON — This weekend was relatively quiet around the athletic facilities at Marshall University.
That did not mean big things weren’t happening in the sports realm across campus, however.
As the open period for football recruiting came to a close, Marshall’s football program hosted many prospects in an effort to solidify its Class of 2020 in the final days.
As was the emphasis in the December signing period, skill players on the outside were the norm as Marshall hosted 13 players with eight being either wide receivers or defensive backs.
Those positions are critical for the Herd with losses on both sides of the football.
The wide receiver spot is one that took on more emphasis in the past three weeks after senior Obi Obialo announced that he would use his graduate season elsewhere, thus entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.
In addition to three wide receiver signees from the December signing period, Marshall reportedly has a commitment from three-star Tennessee wide receiver Chancellor Bright.
According to sources, Marshall hosted four more wide receivers this weekend. Those players include 6-foot-5 target Kaleb Long of Tampa, Florida, Alabama talent Kendrick Rogers, North Carolina receiver Jhari Patterson and California product Kobe Stewart.
On the defensive side, Marshall is looking to fill gaps in its secondary where the Herd lost starting cornerbacks Chris Jackson and Kereon Merrell, as well. According to 247Sports, defensive back Jestin Morrow has also entered the NCAA transfer portal, taking away more secondary experience.
Marshall had another four players at defensive back make the trip to Huntington this weekend, most notably former Iowa State cornerback Dallas Taylor-Cortez, who was recently at Iowa Western Community College.
In addition to Taylor-Cortez, the Herd staff hosted a pair of North Carolina defensive backs in South Point talent Devin King and Harding University athlete Maleik Faust, who has generated Power 5 interest from the likes of West Virginia, Duke, Penn State, Louisville and others.
Perhaps the most talented of the group, however, is Maryland safety Charles Bell VI, who is being pursued by the likes of Georgia, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and many others. According to 247Sports, however, Marshall is in Bell’s top-3 schools and leads in the site’s expert prediction.
Other players of note who made the weekend trek to Marshall for official visits include College of the Canyons kicker Tanner Brown, who is listed among the top junior college kickers in the nation. Marshall has a need at the position following the graduation of C-USA Special Teams Player of the Year Justin Rohrwasser.
Marshall had a pair of running backs visit as well: Georgia product David Roberts and Cleveland, Ohio native Jordan Young.
Cabell Midland kicker Cameron Grobe also visited Marshall with the group this weekend.