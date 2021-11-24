HUNTINGTON — This week, Marshall is trying to minimize everything it can.
Whether it is the importance of the game, the pressure associated with that or the noise surrounding the rivalry matchup with Western Kentucky, Marshall is trying to keep its focus on the goals and simply seize the opportunity in front of it.
The Thundering Herd’s defense will be a similar mentality at 3:30 p.m. Saturday awhen facing the Hilltoppers, who bring the nation’s top-ranked pass offense into Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
At stake is the Conference USA East title, with the winner earning a spot in the Dec. 3 C-USA title game.
One of Western Kentucky’s strengths is using its quick passing game to get wide receivers in one-on-one situations with defenders, which allow those receivers to make would-be tacklers miss, thus leading to big gains.
Western Kentucky (7-4 overall, 6-1 C-USA) leads the nation in 10-yard and 20-yard pass plays, which is the result of getting the ball out quick and letting the receivers work.
It was a point of emphasis for Marshall (7-4, 5-2), and Herd head coach Charles Huff talked about it when discussing the Hilltoppers on Wednesday.
“What I really think, ultimately, it’s going to come down to is how consistently can we tackle,” Huff said. “A lot of their plays are quick throws that they’ve been able to catch and stretch, which they do a really good job of that. We can’t allow the bubble screen or the tunnel screen that’s thrown for a 2-yard gain to end up in a 32-yard gain because we can’t tackle the guy.”
Wide receiver Jerreth Sterns is the main elusive weapon for the Western Kentucky offense, having caught 123 passes for 1,511 yards, both tops in FBS. Sterns has 12 touchdown catches on the year.
While it would be easy to look at Sterns and try to focus on slowing him, Huff warned defenses can’t do that against WKU’s system.
“The one thing you can’t do in this system is say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to look at one guy,’” Huff said. “There are multiple receivers doing a really good job. I think what you’ve got to do is you’ve got to play your defense really well.”
Instead of focusing on one receiver, much of the focus has been on getting lined up quickly with Western Kentucky using its speed and tempo to get the opposition out of sorts.
“First of all, defensively we have to get lined up,” Huff said. “They play with tempo, so we’ve got to get lined up so we don’t give any gimmes away.”
Marshall’s defensive backs were all excited about the challenge of facing the Western Kentucky offense, which has gotten all the talk going into the matchup.
The Herd players also made note that they possess a top-20 passing defense nationally.
“You hear all these different things about how their passing game is this and their quarterback is this and how we’ve got to keep up with them,” Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham said. “At the same time, we’re one of the best defenses in the country, so they have to live up to our standards, too. They have to challenge themselves to beat us on defense. That’s how I look at it.”
Huff said the banter between the teams just reaffirms the fact that these are two elite programs within the league facing off in a big game.
“I think that’s a little bit of a sign of respect to WKU — their staff, their coaches, their players — that our guys recognize how well they’re doing, how well they play and they’re ready to accept the challenge and they’re up for the challenge,” Huff said. “I think it’s confidence from our program and I think it’s respect to their program that we see them as an elite, competitive team.”
In the end, it comes down to actions, not words, and Huff and the Herd are focused on making sure they are ready to act quickly against the tempo-based passing scheme of the Hilltoppers.
“If we can consistently tackle, attack the ball in the air, play good sound gap control up front, I think we’ll have a chance to be successful,” Huff said.
Abraham succinctly summed up what he thinks of Saturday’s matchup.
“May the best man win.”