HUNTINGTON — As Marshall’s football team came home from a loss at Boise State on Sept. 6, there was a sour taste in the offense’s mouths.
That taste became a bit sweeter Saturday as the Thundering Herd powered to 500 yards in a 33-31 win over a talented Ohio team picked to win the Mid-American Conference.
At the forefront of that success was the offensive line, which pushed Marshall to a 300-yard rushing day and did not allow a sack in a solid performance.
“To have more than 300 yards rushing and no sacks says a lot about that effort,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “That last six-minute drive was one of the most impressive drives I’ve ever been around against a good football team.”
Marshall running back Brenden Knox rushed for 133 yards in the first half and did not play in the se cond half due to injury. However, the level of production did not decrease as backup Sheldon Evans came in and rushed for 77 yards. Tight end Xavier Gaines rushed for 52 yards and quarterback Isaiah Green added 50 yards, giving the Herd four different rushers over 50 yards on the afternoon.
The cherry on the top of that strong outing was a game-clinching drive in which Marshall bled the final 5:42 off the clock by pushing forward and gaining first downs.
Ohio’s defense knew what was coming and stacked the box, but was unable to get the Herd offense off the field as the offensive front led a drive that featured all runs before the final two snaps, which came out of victory formation.
“That victory formation is the best feeling ever,” center Levi Brown said. “There’s nothing like it in college football.”
Marshall’s performance vaulted it into the top 30 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing offense. The Herd is averaging 233.7 rushing yards per game, which includes the 305-yard performance against Ohio and a 280-yard performance against VMI.
Holliday said that the performance helped solidify Marshall’s identity that the Herd wanted to establish coming into the 2019 season.
“We know what our identity is,” Holliday said. “We are a tough, physical football team that takes care of the football. Anytime you play a really good team like Ohio or Boise State or Cincinnati, it’s going to come down to one or two things. Number one is turnovers. If you look at that game [Ohio], the difference in that game is they had one turnover and we didn’t have any.”
Marshall will further be tested next week when Cincinnati comes to Joan C. Edwards Stadium. However, this week is going to be spent on resting the bodies of the big guys up front.
The Herd takes on Cincinnati at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.