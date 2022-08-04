HUNTINGTON — Much has been said about the Marshall Thundering Herd football team this offseason.
With new additions, returning stars and a fresh start in a new conference, there's no shortage of excitement in the air as the start of preseason camp looms.
Players will return to the field Friday and just one month separates them from the start of the 2022 football season, which opens Sept. 3 against Norfolk State at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff and his team of coordinators -- Lance Guidry (defense), Clint Trickett (offense) and Jonathan Galante (special teams) -- met with media Thursday at the stadium, as did sixth-year senior Koby Cumberlander and transfer quarterback Henry Colombi.
"This is kind of like the first day of school," Huff said. "Everybody is undefeated, everybody has made every play, every catch, no bad coaching decisions, no bad fans."
A year ago, it really was the first day for Huff, who was entering his first season as the head coach at Marshall. That's no longer the case as he has his first full offseason under his belt and enters his second season confident in his team and comfortable with his surroundings.
"Understanding the expectations of the people involved with the program from an administrative standpoint, the fans, the players, the student body, understanding those things will allow me to navigate a little more comfortably," Huff said. "Not that the plan last year was bad or didn’t work, we’ll just be able to navigate a little bit more."
From year one to year two, there has been a drastic change in terms of the roster for Marshall, which includes 48 newcomers, an even split of 24 transfers and another two dozen true freshmen.
"It’s a little bit of a new team for us, a new identity," Huff said. "Same fundamental core pieces and plan, different faces, different ideas and different mentality that we’ve got to try in the next 30 days to get on the same page."
The work to prepare for 2022, including the acquisition of player talent and putting together the pieces of the puzzle to complete the coaching staff, began soon after a 36-21 loss to Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl in December.
"It’s been a really good process up to this point, now it’s time for us to take the next step," Huff said while speaking to the progress the team has made through the winter conditioning program, spring practice and summer workouts.
Huff touched on the subject of depth, which proved to be an issue for the Herd a year ago, and Guidry talked more to that point, saying many of those new additions will provide a higher level of competition to those who return to the program. It's exactly the kind of competitive balance the coaching staff has been looking for.
"There’s going to be competition all throughout camp and just excited to see this move the depth chart up and down because we’re going to need all those guys this year because people are going to get dinged up," Guidry said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.