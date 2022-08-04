Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220804 mu football 01.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall football head coach Charles Huff speaks during a pre-camp press conference on Thursday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD MEDIA

HUNTINGTON — Much has been said about the Marshall Thundering Herd football team this offseason.

With new additions, returning stars and a fresh start in a new conference, there's no shortage of excitement in the air as the start of preseason camp looms. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags