HUNTINGTON — After a lengthy look at last season, Marshall football head coach Charles Huff saw one glaring shortcoming on his team — a lack of depth.
Bitten by the injury bug, something with which every program must deal during the course of a season, Huff found that losing one player meant lots of moving parts in 2021.
Maybe that meant a safety spends time at cornerback, or an inside linebacker is moved outside or an offensive lineman switches from guard to tackle.
Whatever the change was, Huff and the coaching staff set out to create more depth up and down the roster as the Thundering Herd faces a 2022 schedule that coaches seem to agree will be more competitive across the board.
As the Herd ran through its first practice of preseason camp Friday afternoon, Huff got a chance to see the recent acquisitions in one place for the first time on the new turf surface at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“The most important part of my job is the acquisition of personnel on and off the field,” Huff said. “It doesn’t matter what play we call, what we want to do, if we don’t have the players to do it, we’re going to be in trouble.”
From the end of the season to spring practice, Huff saw more depth added as a handful of incoming freshmen and transfers from the early signing period put on a Marshall helmet for the first time.
From the end of spring practice to the start of preseason camp, that depth has taken another big leap.
“When I say depth I’m not just talking about names on the depth chart, I’m talking about a legitimate competition,” Huff said. “There are some guys in the program that have been here three or four years, and if we hadn’t done anything to the roster would probably have just moved to the top of the depth chart and would be playing, but right now they’re third.”
The addition of talent creates competition, whether that is a competition between quarterbacks, wide receivers, at safety or linebacker. Huff recalled the final game of the 2021 season, the New Orleans Bowl, when the Herd suited up just a half-dozen defensive lineman.
It was evident that the deeper, stronger team won that game as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns erased a double-digit deficit late in the game to come out with the win.
Could things have ended differently had Marshall had everyone in the defensive line group, or at other positions, healthy? Maybe, but Huff is hoping not to run into that problem again.
“To me, that’s going to help when we start getting injuries,” he said. “That’s a part of football. You never want injuries, but the reality of it is somebody is going to get hurt. That’s going to allow us not to be depleted, not to have to completely change what we do if somebody does get injured.”
Marshall added a 24 transfers mixed between the offense and defense and particularly at key positions where several injuries occurred last year or where the staff felt was thin coming into preseason camp.
There are three transfers on the offensive line, four on the defensive line, three new tight ends and four new safeties, just to list a few.
“We wanted to go out as a staff and create more competition on the practice field so that on Saturdays, or Wednesdays in this league, we can go out and play at a higher level,” Huff said.
