Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220403 mu football 15.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall head coach Charles Huff (left) talks with quarterback Henry Colombi during practice April 2 at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — After a lengthy look at last season, Marshall football head coach Charles Huff saw one glaring shortcoming on his team — a lack of depth.

Bitten by the injury bug, something with which every program must deal during the course of a season, Huff found that losing one player meant lots of moving parts in 2021.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.