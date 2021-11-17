HUNTINGTON — All season, the arm of Marshall quarterback Grant Wells has been paramount to the Thundering Herd offense moving consistently.
If Charlotte's numbers in Conference USA are any indication, Wells and Marshall could be in for a big day when the Herd travels to take on the 49ers at 3:30 p.m. in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Charlotte has yielded 336.6 passing yards per game in its six Conference USA contests.
While Marshall head coach Charles Huff knows the numbers, he was intent on not holding too much stock in those figures.
"I think at this point of the season, you can throw the numbers out," Huff said. "We're all trying to find a way to have success on Saturday. You've got to look at the numbers as what they are — numbers, right? You look at our numbers and you'd say we don't stop the run well. If you take out five long runs in the eight games we have, it's a totally different picture. Three of those long runs were with the [second-team defense] in."
In one sense, Huff is right — just looking at the numbers is a recipe for disaster.
However, looking a bit deeper into the numbers shows that the 49ers secondary has given up big gains on receptions consistently this season, and many have come in tight games with the 49ers playing down to the wire in many contests.
Those big gains have even come against run-dominant teams. Rice completed 19 passes for 253 yards against the 49ers and Florida Atlantic connected on nine passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.
The most glaring game might have been against FIU. The Panthers, who don't have an FBS win in two seasons, completed 19 passes for 446 yards and four scores in a shootout loss to Charlotte.
Those statistics are music to the ears of Wells and Marshall's wide receivers, including Corey Gammage, who is a focal point of the Marshall passing attack.
Gammage leads Marshall (6-4 overall, 4-2 Conference USA) with 59 receptions for 706 yards but did not score his first touchdown of the season until scoring on a 17-yard screen pass last week against UAB.
"It feels good out there," Gammage said. "I had been waiting patiently for that one."
Now that Gammage has gotten into the end zone, he has the itch to do so again, and Charlotte is a prime target for that to happen, having also yielded 18 touchdown passes in its six C-USA contests.
Gammage leads a stable of Marshall receivers that includes Willie Johnson, Shadeed Ahmed and tight end Xavier Gaines, who is a consistent matchup problem each week.
In an effort to offset its secondary issues, Charlotte brings multiple looks with its front seven, trying to confuse the quarterback and offensive line while attempting to get into the backfield and be disruptive.
That puts the onus on the Marshall offensive front — particularly center Alex Mollette -- to pick up the different looks and make sure the Herd is in the right protection.
If that happens, it could put the Herd in advantageous situations with its matchups in the passing game, which could help Marshall to a high-scoring performance on Saturday.