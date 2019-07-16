The Marshall University football team isn't a stranger to the Conference USA championship game. It's just that the Thundering Herd and that title game just haven't crossed paths in a while.
The Herd played for a C-USA title in 2013 and won the crown in 2014, but hasn't returned to that level since. Conference media members, however, believe that drought could end this season.
Marshall was picked to win the C-USA East Division in the media poll released Tuesday. The Herd, which went 9-4 overall and 6-2 in conference in 2018, received 14 out of 26 possible first-place votes. Florida International got nine first-place votes and was picked to finish second in the East, while Florida Atlantic got the other three first-place votes to land in third.
North Texas, with Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Mason Fine at quarterback, was picked to win the West by 20 of the media voters. Southern Mississippi picked up four first-place votes and landed in second, while UAB got the other two and was fourth behind Louisiana Tech.
The Herd returns nine starters on offense and six on defense this season. Four players -- offensive lineman Levi Brown, defensive end Channing Hames, corner Chris Jackson and long-snapper Matt Beardall -- were named to the Preseason All-Conference USA team.
Marshall also returns quarterback Isaiah Green, who shared conference freshman of the year honors, and running backs Tyler King and Brenden Knox. Three other starters return on the offensive line along with Brown. Defensively, Marshall did not allow a 100-yard rusher in 2018.
Middle Tennessee was picked to finish fourth in the East, followed by Western Kentucky, Old Dominion and Charlotte. In the West, UTSA was picked to finish fifth, followed by Rice and UTEP. The Conference USA championship will be held Saturday, Dec. 7.