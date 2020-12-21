HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football program received several accolades on Monday as Conference USA released its all-conference team.
Nine Marshall players were named to the All-Conference USA first team — the most in the league — while the Thundering Herd tied with UAB for first in total selections with 12 on the first two teams.
In all, 16 Marshall players received accolades on Monday, as announced by the league.
Marshall’s offense placed five players on the All-Conference USA first team: quarterback Grant Wells, running back Brenden Knox, tight end Xavier Gaines and offensive linemen Josh Ball and Cain Madden.
Wells, who was the only freshman to make first team in the league, led Conference USA in passing yards (1,977) and touchdowns (18).
Knox, the 2019 Conference USA MVP, had another successful year for the Herd, rushing for 887 yards and nine touchdowns.
Gaines was a versatile threat for the Herd, lining up at tight end, slot receiver and quarterback. He caught 26 passes for a team-best 398 yards with four touchdowns, which also tied for the team lead.
The offense worked behind a talented offensive line that featured tackle Ball and guard Madden, who was also named a Pro Football Focus All-American on Monday.
Defensively, senior linebacker Tavante Beckett was a first-team selection after he led the Herd with 90 tackles (10 per game) while also registering four fumble recoveries — tops in FBS — and two forced fumbles.
Other first-team choices for Marshall were defensive lineman Darius Hodge, who was third on the team in tackles with 56 while leading the team with 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks; cornerback Steven Gilmore, who tied for second in C-USA in passes defended with 10 (one interception, nine passes broken up) and he also forced two fumbles; and punt returner Talik Keaton also averaged 6.8 yards per return, best in the league.
On the second team, Marshall had three honorees: offensive lineman Alex Mollette, defensive lineman Jamare Edwards and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson.
Three players also received Conference USA honorable mention: linebacker Eli Neal, defensive back Brandon Drayton and longsnapper Zach Appio.
In addition to Wells, defensive lineman Immanuel Bush was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team.