HUNTINGTON — As Marshall University linebacker Tavante Beckett walked into the media room following the Thundering Herd’s 31-10 win over Louisiana Tech, there were some noticeable characteristics about him.
First, there was the big smile that came from a 13-tackle performance that included a fumble recovery. That was most evident.
However, there were also two numbers, a 7 and a 5, one on each cheek that Beckett put on in the locker room to serve as a reminder of what he was playing for.
“Once I did that, I knew I couldn’t go out there and be average,” Beckett said. “I had to have one of my best games. I had that feeling that I was going to have a great game. I was just glad I did.”
Beckett was the recipient of one of the game’s strangest plays — a fumble recovery that came after Louisiana Tech launched a fourth-and-1 snap over the quarterback’s head that essentially ended the game. At the time, Marshall led 24-10, but the Bulldogs were looking to cut it to a one-score game. Instead, the Herd took over and put an end to any comeback attempt.
It was the final oddity in a game that had been full of them — aspects that many felt weren’t by accident. The occurrences brought to fruition a speech by Marshall defensive tackles coach J.C. Price, who talked to the Herd players about the extraordinary circumstances that happened in the “75 game,” the annual remembrance of the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 members of the MU football community.
“There was a couple of things that you just can’t explain it,” Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green said. “Coach Price talked to us about things happening during this game on this date — things you just can’t explain. I feel like that was one of those things. It happened throughout the night. You just have to pay attention to notice.”
The first occurrence came late in the first half and swung the complexion of the contest. After Marshall’s defense got three run stops late in the first half, Louisiana Tech punter Brady Farlow could not corral the snap on the punt and Marshall took over on the Louisiana Tech 1-yard line. Two plays later, Marshall’s Brenden Knox plunged in, taking a tight game into a 17-7 lead with the Herd also getting possession after halftime.
Knox described the locker room feel at the half after the huge change in momentum.
“Pretty ecstatic, I would say,” Knox said. “It was another momentum-builder and another thing for the offense to build off of and keep it rolling.”
Knox also alluded to the presence of something bigger.
“It’s definitely one of those things that they’re on our side,” Knox said.
Marshall center Levi Brown cited Price’s talk, which included past examples of such phenomena.
“He showed us so many things — walk-on running back [Essray] Taliaferro scoring a game-winning touchdown against Tulsa, Nazeeh Johnson — his first real play in college football is a pick-6 against Western in this game,” Brown said. “We’ve had so many big plays from guys you don’t expect and so many things happen that you don’t always see coming. It’s not something that I like to talk about too much because [it’s] a big ‘it might jinx it’ kind of thing, but we take everything we can get.”
Brown said that special aura over the game starts with the team’s walk-out, which includes former players and family members affected by the 1970 Marshall plane crash joining the team as they walked out to midfield arm-in-arm prior to the contest.
“You don’t feel their exact emotions because no matter what I do in life, I’ll never be able to feel the emotion that they felt, but it’s just getting a glimpse into their world,” Brown said. “They’re watching the video and you look over and you see someone tearing up. It becomes real really fast when you have so much emotion around you.”