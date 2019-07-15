A quartet of Marshall football players are found on the Preseason All-Conference USA team, released Monday. One offensive player, two defenders and one special teams player make the list.
Two of those players, senior offensive lineman Levi Brown and senior long snapper Matt Beardall, were named to the 2018 All-Conference USA team at the end of last season. Brown led an offensive line last season that helped the Thundering Herd finish fourth in rushing offense at 165.5 yards per game.
Beardall was named to C-USA’s All-Freshman team in 2016 and earned all-conference honorable mention in 2017 before his first team nod last year.
Hames recorded a team-best 101/2 tackles for loss, with 51/2 sacks, last season, on top of 10 quarterback hurries. Jackson recorded 56 total tackles and a team-best 14 pass break-ups.
North Texas and Southern Mississippi tied for the more preseason all-conference selections with five each. Marshall and Charlotte were next with four and nine schools had multiple players named.
North Texas senior quarterback Mason Fine was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He is the active leader in career passing yards (9,417) in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He has won the last two postseason C-USA Offensive Player of the Year awards.
Florida International linebacker Sage Lewis was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Lewis broke the school records for total tackles (132) and solo tackles (83) after moving to middle linebacker last season.
Charlotte sophomore kicker Jonathan Cruz was named Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year. Crux set a school record last season with eight field goals of at least 40 yards and three of at least 50 years. He was the only C-USA kicker to be perfect on extra-point attempts, going 27 for 27.
The C-USA media poll will be released Tuesday.