HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will have a different starting quarterback for the 2022 season.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, who has started the past two seasons for the Thundering Herd, announced his intentions to transfer on social media on Monday morning.
Wells’ statement read, “Herd Nation: Thank you for everything these past 3 years. Thank you to every single coach that I’ve had the opportunity to learn from here at Marshall. Thank you to every single teammate that I’ve had the opportunity to play with. Thank you to my friends and family who have helped me get to this point in my life.
“It has been a tremendous honor to be Marshall’s quarterback for these last 2 years. I’ve made memories that will last a lifetime. With that being said, I have decided to transfer from Marshall University.”
The George Washington High School standout and Charleston native threw for 5,623 yards and 34 touchdowns with 22 interceptions during his time with the Herd. Wells also ran for nine touchdowns.
In 2021, Wells was one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in production, finishing the year with 3,532 yards and 16 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 13 games.
Wells led Marshall to the 18th-best passing offense in FBS and finished the season 16th in passing yards per game at 271.9.
Wells was an All-Conference USA honorable mention selection this season.
The 2021 success came after a 2020 season in which Wells earned Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors as well as All-Conference USA First Team accolades when he led the Thundering Herd to a 7-3 record and the C-USA East Division title.
Marshall started the season 7-0 in Wells’ first seven games as the starting quarterback and was ranked as high as No. 15 nationally.
In 10 starts during his freshman season, Wells finished with 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Wells started all 23 games at quarterback over the last two seasons for Marshall, compiling a record of 14-9. That included a 9-5 mark in C-USA games.
