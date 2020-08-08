HUNTINGTON — As Marshall came out for fall camp last week, Marshall offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Cramsey yelled a few words into the stands as he threw with quarterbacks Grant Wells and Luke Zban.
“Can I get a story on what Kyle [Segler, tight ends coach] and I did to Grant and Luke the other day on the golf course?” Cramsey quipped in the direction of media members.
The question sent both Wells and Zban into a mixture of emotion — smiling at the lighthearted nature of the conversation, but bristling at the thought of defeat.
Both Wells and Zban are competitors — “alpha males” as Cramsey said — and they hate losing at anything, which is part of the reason Cramsey mentioned it in the first place.
Just as they were a team on the course that day, both Wells and Zban are working in tandem to be the best they can be for the start of the 2020 season.
The two are great friends away from the field, and that relationship carries over into their work together within the Thundering Herd offense.
“It sure has been great bouncing ideas off of each other — asking him what he did wrong and learning off of him, he’s asking me what I did wrong and learning off me,” Wells said.
The two have battled against each other before — that coming in the Mountain State Athletic Conference when Wells led George Washington and Zban led Huntington during their high school days.
They know this particular battle is different, though.
This one is same team, same dream: being Marshall’s first in-state starting quarterback in 25 years.
“I’m sure it’s good for people in West Virginia,” Zban said. “They want someone they know to try and lead the program. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
For Zban, that notion of being an in-state starter hits much closer to home.
After all, the last in-state quarterback to start a game for Marshall was his father, Mark, who did so on Sept. 16, 1995 against Georgia Southern.
Mark Zban was injured early in that contest and a freshman named Chad Pennington came in to replace him.
Having his father play and start at Marshall was a sense of pride for Zban growing up, and he outlined what it means to both him and Wells to be competing for the starting job with a chance to represent football within the state of West Virginia.
“I think it’s a little cooler because you grow up and come to the games and you watch Marshall football,” Zban said. “That’s what you want to do — you want to play for Marshall. You finally get here and you’re working for it and it’s coming true and we’re going to have a shot.”
Cramsey said Wells and Zban are helping each other along, but each is also focused on the goal of being the starter, which makes for a healthy battle at quarterback. It has Cramsey very pleased with the direction of his room right now.
“They help each other, they communicate with each other, they listen to each other in the meeting rooms and you see them talking to each other on the sideline when Eli [Sammons] is in with the [third team] — all that type of stuff,” Cramsey said. “But don’t get me wrong, those guys are as competitive as we have on this team and both of them want to be the guy taking snaps [in the season opener].
“They push each other, and anytime there’s a competition, anytime you can push somebody, you’re going to be better across the board, especially at the quarterback position.”
While both players are competing, they keep everything in perspective.
Both Wells and Zban know that doing their best each day not only pushes the other to be better, but it also makes the team better.
“It’s not me versus him,” Zban said. “It’s me versus me every day and him versus him. We’re just trying to get better.”
Wells agreed that the friendship aids each of them in their quest toward the goal of being the starter.
“That really does help when you’ve got a guy like that in the same room to really just talk about the same stuff you’re going through,” Wells said.
At the end of the day, no matter who wins the starting battle, it’s just playing football with friends.
“Grant’s my best friend on the team,” Zban said. “It’s nice to have a good quarterback in the room and be able to talk to him outside of football, talk to him on the field, cheer for each other.
“It’s a competition, but we’re having fun and we’re playing football.”