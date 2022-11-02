HUNTINGTON — When a football team executes in all three phases of the game, it can be hard to beat.
While Marshall head coach Charles Huff has lauded the defensive effort he’s seen by the team this year, he knows there are areas in which the Thundering Herd must improve on offense and particularly special teams in order to see more consistent success.
“I don’t think our specialists have been as consistent as we need them to be. That’s not a secret to them or to anybody,” Huff said. “We have two freshman players playing those positions and the consistency hasn’t been there. Now that’s magnified from a field goal standpoint when you’re not scoring a lot of touchdowns.”
True freshman Rece Verhoff, who has handled placekicking duties for the Herd in 2022, has been near-perfect on point-after attempts, connecting on 23 of 24 of them, and has made 8 of 12 field goal attempts, a 66.7% clip, but has made just three of his last seven kicks.
“All of your drives are magnified when they don’t end in points,” Huff said. “Obviously Rece has got to continue to improve and be more consistent, but I think we’ve seen flashes of greatness — being able to hit the ball really high, being able to hit it from distance — but we’ve got to be able to see the consistency of it with where we are.”
The freshman from Columbus Grove, Ohio, was true on his first five attempts of the season, but then went three games without making a field goal, and has since rebounded by splitting the uprights on three of his last four tries, including two of three last time out against Coastal Carolina.
Huff said that in the scoring area, while it’s not always changing the way the game is called from an offensive standpoint, when the team is in position for a longer field goal or a punt, he leans toward the latter because of the dominance on defense.
“Teams moving the ball the length of the field on our defense has not been something that has happened often this year,” Huff said. “So when you get in that window of where you’re in the area where you should or shouldn’t go for it, most of the time earlier in the game I’m going to yield to the defense and give them a chance to flip the field.”
The longest field goal the Herd has attempted this season is 45 yards, and it was blocked. As for punting the ball, Verhoff has taken a few swings, but the bulk of the work has been handled by redshirt freshman John McConnell.
The Morgantown native has punted 41 times and has averaged nearly 40 yards per try. Verhoff has attempted nine punts and gotten just over 41 yards per kick.
But there have been many shorter than that, a few longer and some shanked kicks along the way. Toss in that Verhoff was flagged for an illegal kick on a punt try two weeks ago and it leaves plenty of room for improvement in the department of consistency.
“Because our defense is playing really well, his consistency has to go up so we can continue to win the field position battle which, again, is magnified when you’re not moving the ball as frequently on offense,” Huff said. “Then the punt becomes another offensive weapon, if that makes sense, to be able to flip the field.”
But the decision to punt, attempt a field goal or leave the offense out to go for it on fourth down ultimately depends on the flow of the game, and even those decisions haven’t been consistent.
“It weighs more on how your offense is playing when you take those chances, but obviously the strength of our defense is allowing us to be a little more punt-minded instead of going for it,” Huff said. “For the most part, I’m yielding to the defense because they are playing really well.”
