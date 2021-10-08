HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University football player was suspended ahead of Saturday’s homecoming game after he was arrested by Huntington police, who accuse him of conspiring to sell marijuana.
Knowledge Myne McDaniel, 20, was jailed at 11 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $50,000.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, McDaniel was contacted Tuesday by a person who wanted to purchase marijuana.
McDaniel told the person to go to 1917 Buffington Ave. in Huntington to meet a member of McDaniel’s drug traffic organization, where they purchased 4.6 grams of a green leafy vegetation for an exchange of money, the complaint said.
Members of the Huntington Violent Crimes Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home, where they found $21,017 in cash and a distributable amount of suspected marijuana.
Jason Corriher, assistant athletic director for media relations at Marshall, said the university was aware of the situation.
“We’re aware of the situation involving Knowledge McDaniel. He has been suspended indefinitely from our football program as we continue to gather all available information,” Corriher said.
McDaniel was not listed on the team’s online roster Friday afternoon.
McDaniel’s preliminary evidence hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.