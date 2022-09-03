HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Thundering Herd took care of business quickly, dismantling the Norfolk State Spartans 55-3 in the season opener for both teams Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
It’s exactly the kind of performance that head coach Charles Huff was hoping to see in the 2022 season opener, and viewed the game as a response from the players to the prompt he gave them in the preparation leading to it.
“I challenged them players all week to play 60 minutes of dominant football and not look at the scoreboard, not look at the opponent’s logo but actually show up, compete and set the foundation for how we want to compete throughout the rest of the season,” Huff said.
After punting on its first drive and settling for a field goal on the second, the Herd offense took off and never looked back. It happened fast. Shortly after Ethan Payne took a handoff from Henry Colombi, he broke a tackle and moved 45 yards down the sideline to extend the Marshall lead to 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Herd (1-0) added four touchdowns to that lead before halftime, using runs from Khalan Laborn, another from Ethan Payne, a fumble return for a touchdown for defensive lineman Owen Porter and Colombi’s first touchdown throw at Marshall, hitting Corey Gammage for a score, all of which added up to a 38-0 halftime lead.
As explosive as the Herd was on offense, Porter’s scoop and score was reflective of the energy the defense brought into the game.
On Norfolk State’s first drive of the game, the first pass from Otto Kuhns went to Christian Butler for a big gain but Kuhns was intercepted by Micah Abraham on the next play.
Charlie Gray finished with a team-high eight tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Koby Cumberlander logged seven tackles and 2.5 sacks in the win.
In his Herd debut, Colombi completed 24 of 26 passes for 205 yards, a touchdown and an interception, which he threw in the red zone. Only one pass of his hit the ground, a deep ball intended for Shadeed Ahmed that slipped through the receiver’s hands in the end zone.
Huff was pleased with an efficient performance from his signal-caller and Colombi credited a good week of practice, which prepared him and the offense well to line up against the Spartans.
“We knew what we were going to run was going to work against the defense they were showing,” Colombi said. “It was also about not getting greedy with the ball. We took what was there and that’s what worked.”
Payne and Laborn each eclipsed 100 yards rushing, the first time since the 2017 New Mexico bowl that Marshall has had two running backs accomplish that in a game. The Herd ran the ball 51 times for 380 yards.
That had a lot to do with Colombi settling in under center.
“Anytime you can balance (the offense) out, the quarterback doesn’t feel like he’s got to make a play,” Huff said. “I don’t think we were in too many third-and-long situations, it was third-and-manageable where you don’t have to try and force the ball down the field.”
Now Marshall’s attention turns to next week’s contest against No. 5 Notre Dame, the Herd’s first road trip of the season. Kickoff at South Bend, Indiana, is 2:30 p.m.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.