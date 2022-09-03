Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220904 mu football 01.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi (3) breaks free from a tackle attempt to make a pass as the Herd takes on Norfolk State Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Thundering Herd took care of business quickly, dismantling the Norfolk State Spartans 55-3 in the season opener for both teams Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

It’s exactly the kind of performance that head coach Charles Huff was hoping to see in the 2022 season opener, and viewed the game as a response from the players to the prompt he gave them in the preparation leading to it.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags