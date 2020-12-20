HUNTINGTON - Marshall's football team found out its bowl destination just before lunchtime on Sunday morning.
The Thundering Herd will face Buffalo at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
"It's a chance to play on Christmas Day and we're the only game on, which is good exposure for our program," Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said. "I've never been to Montgomery, but everybody tells me they do a really nice job with the bowl."
In a season where COVID-19 has been a major disruption to the college football landscape, many teams opted out of bowl games ahead of Sunday's game announcements.
Hamrick said that opting out of a bowl was never discussed for the Herd.
"Absolutely not," Hamrick said. "Never thought it or spoke about it. We've got a chance to play in a bowl game and these kids want to.
"What they've went through -- from our staff, our coaches and everyone -- from May to now, why opt out with one week to go when you can play in a bowl game? If you're committed and you love the program, that's what you do."
Both Marshall and Buffalo are coming off disappointing losses after being favored in their respective conference title games, which means the bowl will be a chance for one to end the season on a high note.
Marshall (7-2) is coming off consecutive losses in which its offense faltered in a 20-0 loss to Rice and a 22-13 loss to UAB in Friday's Conference USA championship game.
Buffalo (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Ball State 38-28 in the Mid-American Conference Championship on Friday night.
With each team finding out on Sunday, the logistics are tricky with the turnaround time being accelerated for the Friday bowl.
Especially with it being on Christmas Day, things are tough, but Hamrick said the team will likely leave on Wednesday to head to Montgomery.
"We've turned around bowl games here for a long time," Hamrick said. "We've been to many of them, so we know what it takes. These are just like the regular season. It's not normal and you just adjust and deal with it."
The Camellia Bowl is played at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. It's claim to fame is hosting the first-ever bowl game played at night in the South -- a 1927 matchup between Cloverdale High School and Pike Dale High School.
Christmas Day events in Montgomery have become tradition.
The Blue-Gray Football Classic, which was played at the venue from 1939-2003, started hosting the game annually each Christmas Day in 1979.
This will be the first Camellia Bowl to take place on Christmas Day, however.
The Camellia Bowl, which started in 2014, has played the week prior to Christmas in every season before this year's delay.
Arkansas State defeated FIU 34-26 in the 2019 Camellia Bowl.