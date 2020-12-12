HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Marshall found out who its opponent will be in the Conference USA championship game.
With the West Division title on the line, UAB went into Houston short-handed and defeated Rice 21-16 to earn the right to play Marshall in the C-USA title game, which will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday.
That game is likely to take place at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, although that will not become official until around 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to Conference USA officials.
Because Marshall and UAB did not meet this season and they both ended with one loss in Conference USA games, the tiebreaker will be college football’s composite computer rankings.
These numbers, which used to comprise the BCS formula when it existed, includes five sets of computer rankings: Anderson & Hester, Massey, Sagarin, Colley Matrix and Billingsley.
Barring some statistical anomaly, Marshall will host the Conference USA championship game, based on those numbers. In four of the five ranking systems, Marshall was ahead of UAB by at least 25 positions.
As of last week, the rankings were as follows: Anderson and Hester (Marshall 26, UAB 51), Massey (Marshall 32, UAB 62), Sagarin (Marshall 75, UAB 85), Colley Matrix (Marshall 18, UAB 44) and Billingsley (Marshall 19, UAB 61).
UAB’s win over Rice will bump the Blazers a few spots in each, but it should not be enough to jump them the necessary spots to host, which means Huntington should be the site of the game on Friday night.
Conference USA officials said the computer rankings are expected to be finalized by 1 p.m. Sunday, which is when the league will make an official announcement.
Marshall last hosted the Conference USA championship game in 2014 when the Herd won its lone C-USA title with a 26-23 win over Louisiana Tech.
2014 was also the last year that Marshall and UAB met on the football field.
During that season, the undefeated and ranked Herd went to Birmingham’s Legion Field and escaped with a 23-18 win.
UAB’s 21-16 win on Saturday was impressive against a Rice team that came into Huntington and handed Marshall its lone loss of the season a week ago in a 20-0 contest.
The Blazers were able to get the win on Saturday despite having many members of the team out for various reasons.
UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston completed just nine passes, but two went for long touchdowns of 63 and 42 yards.
Rice took a 13-7 lead into the halftime locker room, but Johnston threw the two lengthy touchdown passes in a span of 2:30 to give the Blazers the lead for good early in the third quarter.
From there, the UAB defense took over, limiting Rice to just 66 yards rushing en route to the victory.
The game was UAB’s first in 42 days — its last being a Halloween double-overtime loss to Louisiana Tech. The Blazers had four games canceled since then due to COVID-19.
Friday night’s Conference USA championship game will be shown nationally on CBS Sports Network.