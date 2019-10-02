HUNTINGTON — Don’t be surprised if Marshall football coach Doc Holliday tries to stay low-key on Thursday, which is Oct. 3.
So far in 2019, things associated with the number 3 haven’t been very kind to the Thundering Herd’s veteran coach.
Marshall’s 2019 season is one-third of the way complete after finishing non-conference play with a 52-14 loss to Cincinnati. As Marshall begins Conference USA competition Saturday at Middle Tennessee, it can be seen that thirds haven’t exactly worked out in the Herd’s favor.
Marshall’s third-down production and third-quarter offense highlight two of the main weaknesses that need to be strengthened if the Herd is to achieve its goal of a C-USA title.
Against Cincinnati, the third-down defense came into play on a pair of occasions where the Herd simply couldn’t find a way to get off the field.
“We had a couple chances last week, but we got a personal-foul penalty and we got the so-called sack-fumble that went 8 yards forward, so we had a chance to save some points there on some third-down situations,” Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert said. “We’ve got to really have good discipline on third downs.”
The problem with third-down defense started well before Cincinnati, however, with Marshall’s opponents converting a high number of opportunities.
In the last three games — all of Marshall’s games against Football Bowl Subdivision competition — opponents have converted 23 of 42 third-down attempts, a staggering 55 percent.
Lambert said that that trend has to change for the Herd to get a C-USA win, especially on the road.
“These guys [Middle Tennessee], if you get them in third down, you’ve got to take advantage of it and get off the field because that’s how you save plays, save points and save yardage,” Lambert said.
The problem with third-down defense hasn’t squarely been on the shoulders of the defense itself, however. Marshall’s offense — especially directly after halftime — has not done its part to aid the efforts.
In the season opener against VMI, the third-quarter offense was strong, running 18 plays for 181 yards and finishing both its drives with touchdowns. Once the competition level elevated, however, the success level dropped dramatically.
In three third quarters against FBS competition since that season opener, Marshall has run a total of 32 plays for 35 yards for one first down and zero points. More importantly, the average time of possession in the third quarter has been 5:19, which has put the defense on the field for an average of almost 10 minutes in the quarter directly after halftime.
That bulk of defensive snaps in the third quarter is not a recipe for success of a defense in the final quarter, putting close games in serious jeopardy.
Holliday also said that the defense in the second half still has to find a way to get off the field and give the ball back to the offense.
“We have to get off the field on defense as well, and give our offense a chance to get back out there and make some plays,” Holliday said.
As Marshall moves forward with hopes of winning a Conference USA title, the mantra is pretty clear.
If the Herd wants to finish first, they have to fix the thirds.