Marshall senior linebacker Tyler Brown said that practices in preparation for Monday’s Gasparilla Bowl flew by over the last two weeks.
That’s because Brown was busy going against an offense that was emulating the speed and tempo of UCF’s offense. On Marshall’s defense looks to slow down UCF when the teams meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
“They get another play off before the ref is out of the way,” Brown said. “The refs are falling trying to get out of the way once they place the ball. They are super-fast.”
UCF (9-3) comes into the matchup against Marshall while boasting the fourth-best offense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, averaging 538.6 yards per game, while also sitting sixth in points per game at 43.
Freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads that offense and has plenty of weapons to choose from. His top target is junior wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who has already announced his intentions to enter the 2020 NFL draft. Davis has caught 72 passes for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.
Marshall cornerback Chris Jackson has faced premier wide receivers previously in bowl games — most notably Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup in the 2017 New Mexico Bowl.
Jackson said Davis is just as solid, if not better, than Gallup, who is now with the Dallas Cowboys.
“Gabriel Davis is a bigger guy and he’s a little bit more physical than Gallup,” Marshall cornerback Chris Jackson said. “That’s a challenge on its own. He’s not just a bigger guy that throws to the back shoulder. He can beat you on the double-move and run by you.”
The Knights throw several running backs into the mix, but one player in particular that the Thundering Herd has to look out for is Otis Anderson, who does a bit of everything.
Anderson lines up in the backfield or at receiver and is also a dangerous return man. Anderson has 665 rushing yards on the season while also catching 26 passes. No matter where he is on the field, Marshall’s defense must know exactly where he is.
“He’s definitely one of the X-factor guys,” Jackson said. “He lines up in the backfield, he lines up out wide, he lines up in the slot. When you have a guy like that — we call them ‘tools’ guys — it’s hard to locate them all of the time. He’s definitely a guy that sparks their team and gets them going early.”
As Marshall (8-4) looks to slow down the offense of the Knights, the best defense for the Herd may be its own offense. Marshall will lean heavily on the rushing prowess of sophomore running back Brenden Knox, who was named Conference USA’s Most Valuable Player earlier this month.
Knox rushed for 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns this season to pace the Herd’s attack. In the season-finale against FIU, Knox rushed a career-high 33 times for 146 yards and had the game-winning touchdown run in Marshall’s 30-27 overtime win.
Knox said that patience within the offense will be Marshall’s best friend as they look to upset the Knights, who are a heavy favorite.
“You just take what you can get and things open up as the game goes on,” Knox said. “You’ve just got to stay the course.”
The matchup of Marshall and UCF reunites two former conference rivals from both the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA. Marshall and UCF were East Division rivals in the MAC from 2002-04 before both moved into Conference USA’s East Division in 2005.
UCF then joined the American Athletic Conference during conference realignment in 2013. UCF leads the all-time series between the programs, 8-3, and has won the last eight meetings. UCF won all meetings when the teams met as C-USA rivals while the Herd took all three meetings in the MAC.