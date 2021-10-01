HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football fans might remember losing Larry Harris to injury and winding up with Chad Pennington in 1995.
While Middle Tennessee’s quarterback situation likely won’t end that well, the Blue Raiders not only have survived a change under center but have thrived.
North Carolina State transfer Bailey Hockman left the team after its third game, a 27-13 loss to Texas-San Antonio, to devote time to his wife, who is pregnant. He was replaced by junior Chase Cunningham, whose statistics have been better than Hockman’s. Cunningham is 47 for 70 for 638 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions.
Hockman was 41 for 66 for 463 yards and two TDs with four picks.
The Thundering Herd (2-2) plays its Conference USA opener at Middle Tennessee (1-3, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Marshall coach Charles Huff said he is impressed with Cunningham.
“They had a quarterback change, a situation happen, and this young man came in and has done a really good job,” Huff said. “He’s scrappy. He’s creative. He’s tough. With their system, he distributes the ball well, gets the ball out quick, does not hold onto the ball long. He’s athletic enough when a play breaks down to create.”
The Blue Raiders have helped their new quarterback succeed even when plays go awry. Huff said a veteran receiving corps has been important to Cunningham’s success.
“His receivers and tight end do a good job when things break down to stay alive and that creates opportunities,” Huff said. “He’s done a phenomenal job managing the game. He plays with passion and energy. He gets excited. He’s not a guy who crumbles as the game goes on. He gets better and better and better. He’s going to create some challenges for us.”
At the top of list of concerns is putting pressure on Cunningham, who is known for his quick release, which could nullify one of the Herd’s strengths, its defensive line.
“They get the ball to the perimeter,” Herd linebacker Charlie Gray said. “They get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands as quickly as possible. They get the ball outside.”
Huff said the Herd must adjust to the quick release and be sure in its tackling.
“He doesn’t hold the ball very long,” Huff said of Cunningham. “One of our biggest strengths is our defensive line and our pass rush. When the ball comes out that quick, you don’t have a lot of time to get home. We have to do a good job in our coverage, really competing with guys on the edge and the perimeter and we have to do a great job on our D-line getting our hands up and getting to the quarterback when we can, then getting him down on the ground because he can make some plays with his legs, as well as his arm.”
Both teams enter the contest on losing streaks. The Herd has lost two in a row, falling 42-38 to East Carolina and 31-30 at Appalachian State, despite leading in the fourth quarter of both games. Middle Tennessee opened with a 50-14 victory over Monmouth but since has lost 35-14 at Virginia Tech, 27-13 at UTSA and 42-39 at Charlotte.
“Their quarterback makes a lot of plays,” MU defensive back Micah Abraham said. “They’re more of a passing team.”
“We’re focused on what we need to do to get the results we want, the process it takes to be successful,” Huff said. “We’re excited about this week’s opportunity against a really good conference opponent. Coach [Rick] Stockstill and his staff have done a really good job. They present a lot of challenges for our guys, for our schemes, for our personnel.”