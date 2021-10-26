HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s defense has started to find itself over the last few weeks, limiting the opposition overall.
But one aspect that has been a struggle for the Thundering Herd defense has been the big play, and it’s one that will stare Marshall in the face on Saturday as FIU comes to town for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
While the Panthers come in at 1-6 overall, their offense, especially the passing game, has been solid, producing several home-run plays behind quarterback Max Bortenschlager.
“Offensively [they’re] really explosive,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “They make a lot of big plays down the field. I think their quarterback does a really good job of throwing the deep ball.”
Gap discipline is an aspect that has been mentioned on several occasions over the first half of the season as a reason for Marshall’s defense allowing big plays.
In Marshall’s 49-21 win over North Texas, the Mean Green had a pair of 50-plus-yard touchdown runs that provided two of UNT’s three scores.
Against FIU, that discipline extends not only from the running game, where the team has to be gap sound, but also to the secondary, where Marshall’s safeties will have to also show good awareness.
When FIU works out of its I-formation looks, the Herd’s aggressive-minded safeties will have to also be cognizant of the play-action pass, which has been a major part of the Panthers having a top-15 passing attack in FBS.
“It’s very important because if somebody’s out of their gap, they can go for 60 [yards] or even a touchdown,” Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson said. “Everybody has to be in their gap. You’ve got to know where the fullback goes, and they do a lot of play-action passes off of that [I-formation], so if your eyes aren’t right, someone’s streaking down the field and it will be wide open.”
FIU has scored 25 touchdowns this season, 24 offensive and one on special teams.
Of those 24 touchdowns, 11 — nearly half of them — have covered more than 25 yards. Eight of those 11 big-play touchdowns have come on pass plays of 50 yards or more.
The biggest threat this season has been FIU wide receiver Tyrese Chambers, who has averaged just under 30 yards per catch.
However, FIU has five different receivers who have caught at least one 50-yard pass this season, meaning that Bortenschlager is spreading the wealth.
“When you see that type of even spread — tight ends, wideouts, multiple guys with multiple deep balls or explosive play catches — I think your quarterback understands the system at that point,” Huff said. “He’s allowing the system to work.”
The big play has been a nemesis for Marshall’s defense all season, and the team spent part of the bye week focused on it.
With FIU leading all of FBS in 50-plus yard plays (12) and 60-plus yard plays (seven), the Herd’s improvements will be put to the test on Saturday against the Panthers.