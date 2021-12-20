NEW ORLEANS — In Marshall’s 36-21 loss to No. 16 Louisiana in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, there was one play that changed the game’s demeanor.
That play came at the 14:04 mark of the fourth quarter with Marshall holding a 21-16 lead and momentum after a key defensive stop that got the Thundering Herd the ball back with a chance to build its lead.
With one thud, all that momentum was gone.
That thud was the sound of Louisiana’s Jayrin Wilson hitting Marshall punt returner Willie Johnson after Johnson had called for a fair catch on a punt.
Johnson, who was not expecting the hit, was down for several minutes as trainers tended to him. During that time, both teams barked back and forth as the tension inside the Caesars Superdome grew.
Once Johnson was helped from the field and the barking was done, however, it was only Louisiana that decided to bite.
From that point, Louisiana outgained Marshall 187-15 en route to scoring the game’s final 20 points.
Marshall players were asked about the play and its impact in the postgame press conference, but none spoke up about what happened following the hit and how the game changed.
That’s when Marshall head coach Charles Huff chimed in.
“Obviously, it’s an emotional game and that’s their player and he got hit really hard, but championship teams don’t lose their cool,” Huff said. “Championship teams lock in. We’ve got some [players to do that]. We just don’t have enough. That’s not a knock on any player. We’re just learning how to win.”
Emotions in football can be a double-edged sword, depending on how that emotion is utilized.
When utilized correctly, emotion can carry teams through tough times and help them overcome difficulties.
When channeled improperly, though, emotion can cause teams to lose focus, which creates difficulties. Louisiana’s poise superseded the Thundering Herd’s.
On the possession after the hit, Marshall had a chance to use the momentum positively to take a two-score lead, but instead the Herd punted that opportunity away following a three-and-out.
The Ragin’ Cajuns took full advantage of the situation as Lewis connected with Michael Jefferson for 48 yards on a third-and-13 in which Jefferson got in behind one-on-one coverage in the secondary.
That play led to a touchdown run by Emani Bailey, which gave Louisiana the lead for good.
“Even when the moment is hot, you’ve got to keep your poise at all times,” Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis said. “Teams like us that’s experienced, we’re just prepared for this moment.”
Marshall still had its chances, but staggered by the momentum swing, the Herd could never shake the cobwebs.
Sensing the Herd was on its heels, Louisiana executed what it does best — run consistently and take shots once open — to essentially put the game away.
Again, it was Lewis connecting with Jefferson for 54 yards to set up Montrell Johnson’s touchdown run, which made it a 29-21 lead. They added another late after pushing Marshall backward on its subsequent possession with a chance to tie.
In that fourth quarter, the Ragin’ Cajuns did what champions do: they saw an opportunity and attacked.
Performance under pressure is one aspect of Marshall’s current culture that Huff wants to change as the Herd looks to 2022.
“At some point, championship teams learn how to finish, learn how to execute,” Huff said. “[Louisiana] didn’t do anything drastically different from first half to second half. You don’t have to when you’re a championship team. You just keep executing the game plan.”
In the end, Marshall’s lack of poise and focus led to its demise as execution waned and frustration built.
It was too much bark, not enough bite for the Herd to earn a landmark win over the Sun Belt champs.