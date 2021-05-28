HUNTINGTON — Marshall football lost its second wide receiver in two days to the NCAA transfer portal.
On Friday, Thundering Herd sophomore wide receiver Broc Thompson announced his intentions to transfer on social media.
“After much consideration, prayer and consultation with my family, I announce with a heavy heart that I will be entering into the transfer portal,” Thompson said. “Thank you to all of the coaches, staff, and community of marshall for believing in me! The 75 will live forever in my heart! God Bless.”
Thompson and his family suffered through the toughest of years in 2020.
After going without football due to COVID-19 until summer conditioning, Thompson finally saw some light at the end of the tunnel as the Herd got back on campus in June in preparation for drills to start later in summer.
In mid-July, though, his whole world changed as his little brother, Cade, was diagnosed with cancer.
Thompson briefly left the team to be with family before returning for drills in August.
When he returned, he donned the No. 13 in honor of Cade, who was a standout young receiver prospect at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
“He’s better than I ever could be,” Broc beamed of his brother in the 2019 season.
Thompson took the field in an effort to honor his brother and did so well, building an early connection with new quarterback Grant Wells that proved tough early.
However, Thompson was injured in the Oct. 17 win at Louisiana Tech — a 34-20 Herd victory.
At the time, no one knew it would be the last time he put on a Marshall uniform.
Thompson announced on social media at the time that he fractured his shin bone and would be out four to six weeks. However, he ended up missing the rest of the season.
Despite playing in just four games, Thompson caught 14 passes (sixth-most on team) for 228 yards (fifth-most on team) while leading the Herd receivers in average yards per game at 57.0.
For his career, Thompson caught 33 passes for 562 yards — an average of 17 yards per completion.
Thompson joined wide receiver Artie Henry III as Marshall receivers to enter the transfer portal in the last two days. Marshall also lost All-American offensive lineman Cain Madden to the transfer portal last week.