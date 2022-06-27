HUNTINGTON — Over the past month, the Marshall football coaching staff has hosted hundreds of high school student-athletes looking to improve their stock as college football recruits.
Sunday marked the last of four one-day camps where recruiting prospects on Marshall’s radar got a chance to work out in front of, and with, assistant coaches and team support staff.
All the while, head football coach Charles Huff walked between workouts, getting an up close and personal view of potential players in the graduating classes of 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
“As the month has gone on we’ve gotten more and more each week,” Huff said. “The first week were probably just under 100 and each of the last three weeks we’ve been 280-300 plus which is really good.”
After dividing into position groups, the football staff utilized the indoor practice facility, the recreation center field and the softball field to host the workouts.
Joan C. Edwards Stadium was used for the first week before the turf replacement project began ahead of the second scheduled camp.
“One of the positives about being here at Marshall is all the facility space that allows us to accommodate more guys safely which is always a good thing,” Huff said.
Another aspect in which the one-day camps were through Huff’s perspective was that several former players accompanied their sons to campus and intermingled with the coaching staff before and after the workouts began.
“It speaks volumes about the passion other Herd brothers have for this place,” said Huff. “If they didn’t enjoy it, I doubt they’d be sending their kids back and it’s always a silent pat on the back when a former player send their kid to one of these camps.”
With the one-day camps now behind them, there’s just a little over one month until the entire 2022 Marshall football team returns for fall practice.
That gives a little down time for a coaching staff that has worked tirelessly through spring practice, on the recruiting trail and now through the June day camps.
“For me, I’m gonna go be a dad for a while,” Huff said. “My son is travelling all over playing AAU basketball and his mom has been the traveler for the last couple of weeks so I’ll get a chance to get to some of those events and spend time with them and before you know it we’ll be back here for fall camp.”
